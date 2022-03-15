Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Tonight we see Portsmouth travel to Plymouth Argyle in League One action.

It should be quite a tight clash with both teams aiming for the play-offs. As it stands, Plymouth sit in the play-off positions but only one point clear of Sheffield Wednesday below them.

Portsmouth find themselves tenth in the league and seven points from the play-offs so they’ll have to work hard if they want to achieve that goal but with a couple of games in hand over other teams around them, it’s possible.

Both teams come into this game in good form with neither side having lost a game so far this month. The favour may lie slightly with Plymouth as they come into the game off a win whereas Portsmouth drew 0-0 at the weekend. But this will definitely be a close game.

Latest team news

Plymouth are currently missing George Cooper, Brendan Galloway, Alfie Lewis and Dan Scarr through various injures but they are not faced with anything unexpected.

Portsmouth will be missing Kieron Freeman, Reeco Hackett, Jayden Reid and Shaun Williams through injury.

Michael Jacobs has returned to training after a knee injury so we could see him involved with the squad tonight. Marcus Harness has also completed a three match ban which could see him be back in the squad too.

Score prediction

It’s a hard one to call with both teams in good form and it will definitely be a cagey game. Despite eight of the last 11 meetings between the teams ending as draws, we’re going to go with a 2-1 Plymouth win as they look to extend their three match winning run.

Is there a live stream?

Fans can get coverage of the game by purchasing an iFollow match pass from either club.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place tonight with a 7:45pm kick-off.