Plymouth Argyle welcome Leeds United to Home Park at Saturday lunchtime, less than two weeks after last hosting the Whites.

The clubs were drawn against each other in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and a 1-1 draw at Elland Road meant the clubs would face each other in a replay at Home Park.

The game at Home Park went to extra-time before Leeds ran riot, winning 4-1 after extra-time. However, with another clash on the horizon just 11 days later, Ian Foster and Daniel Farke must be sick of the sight of each other.

It's unusual for clubs to face each other so many times in quick succession, and it will be made even worse for Leeds as they've faced a long trip to Devon twice in 11 days with another long trip to Swansea sandwiched between.

The trip to south Wales proved a fruitful one as Farke's side won 4-0, but an early kick-off in Devon just days later will prove a test of their fitness and squad depth.

Championship Table - 15/02/2024 Position Club P GD Pts 1. Leicester City 32 44 78 2. Leeds United 32 33 66 3. Southampton 31 23 64 4. Ipswich Town 31 19 63 5. West Brom 31 16 52 6. Coventry 32 13 48

Leeds moved into the automatic promotion places after the midweek fixtures and another win is crucial if they're to remain there for the long-haul.

Meanwhile, Plymouth have improved under Ian Foster and won't fear Leeds having drawn at Elland Road in the FA Cup, before it finished 1-1 at Home Park after 90 minutes.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United team news

Leeds were without Pascal Struijk, Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Patrick Bamford for their trip to Swansea in midweek.

Despite being named in the starting XI, Bamford pulled out after suffering an issue with his knee in the warm-up. However, Phil Hay reported that Farke indicated post-match that his injury wasn't too bad, so it remains to be seen if he's fit for Saturday, particularly with a short turn around.

Meanwhile, Shackleton missed out as his partner gave birth, so he could potentially return on Saturday. Byram suffered a muscle problem after the club's win over Rotherham, while Struijk may not return until after the next international break.

Meanwhile, Jordan Houghton returned to the Plymouth bench in midweek, so he could be in line to start after suffering an ankle injury at the end of January.

Former Leeds man Adam Forshaw was substituted in the club's 3-1 defeat away to Sunderland on the weekend, and missed out on the midweek match, so it remains to be seen if he'll be fit for the visit of his former side.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds TV details

As Saturday's early kick-off, the game will be live on Sky Sports Football and the coverage begins at 12 midday.

Highlights will be shown on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV 4 at 9pm on Saturday evening.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United ticket details

Unsurprisingly, the fixture at Home Park is a sell-out.

Leeds will be backed by a sold out away end as they are for the vast majority of fixtures, while Plymouth confirmed on the 22nd January that they had sold out. With a capacity crowd at Home Park, it should be a fantastic atmosphere come kick-off on Saturday.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United kick-off time

The action at Home Park begins at 12:30pm on Saturday, and is the second league fixture of the weekend.

Championship action gets underway on Friday night as West Brom host Southampton at 8pm. There are then ten fixtures that kick-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.