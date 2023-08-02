Highlights Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock is anticipating a challenging start to the season, as the Championship has become twice as difficult due to the new additions of promoted teams.

Warnock has signed a one-year extension as the head coach and remains confident in the team's abilities.

Huddersfield's opening fixtures include a trip to face Plymouth Argyle, a home match against Leicester City, and an away game against Middlesbrough, making for a tough start to the season for a team expected to be in a relegation battle.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has warned that the Terriers are facing "a hard start" and that the Championship will be "twice as difficult" this season given the new additions.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town were all promoted from the second tier last term - with Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all dropping down as their replacements.

Blackpool, Reading, and Wigan Athletic are all playing League One football in 2023/24 after their relegation and have been replaced by Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday.

Huddersfield narrowly avoided the drop themselves last season, with Warnock's return to the club in February sparking a remarkable turnaround in fortunes that brought them back from the brink of relegation.

The experienced coach was originally only supposed to be taking charge on a short-term deal but has agreed a one-year extension so will be at the helm for the first year under the new owner, American businessman Kevin M. Nagle.

Neil Warnock on Plymouth Argyle

The Championship returns this weekend and the Terriers will make the 300-plus mile trip down to Home Park to face Plymouth in their opener on Saturday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Warnock has warned of the testing start to the new campaign that Huddersfield face and highlighted just how tough the division is going to be this term.

He said: “I think the fans have got behind us It’s going to be a hard start; they’re difficult games aren’t they? The six teams that have come into our league, I think they’re all improved from the six teams that departed, so I think it’s going to be twice as difficult – but as long as it’s difficult for teams that play us, I’m not too concerned.”

Warnock has a history with Argyle, having spent two years in charge of the club in the 1990s and won one of his many EFL promotions, and was complimentary about his former club ahead of their meeting.

“They’ll sell out [Home Park], it’s a full house," he said. "They’ve had a fantastic time. [Steven Schumacher] was my manager of the season last year, and I’ll get a good reception there until the whistle goes.

“But they’ll be alright. They’ll be comfortable this year, and I think they’ve spent a few quid on players as well.”

Huddersfield Town opening fixtures in 2023/24

After their trip down to Devon, Huddersfield are back at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday evening to take on Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

They host Leicester, one of the teams that dropped out of the Premier League, on Saturday 12th August and then travel to the Riverside to face Boro, who have promotion aspirations this term, the following weekend.

The Terriers wrap up this month's schedule against Norwich City at home on Saturday 26th August while their trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion a week later is their last game before the September international break.

That represents a difficult start to the season for a side that many are tipping to be fighting relegation once again this season.