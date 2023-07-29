Plymouth Argyle were nothing short of phenomenal in League One last campaign.

Involved in what was a tight, three-way promotion battle all season long with Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich, it was the Pilgrims who came out on top, and in some fashion.

Indeed, the club's final day 3-1 victory away at Port Vale saw the Pilgrims go past the 100 point mark, finishing on 101 for the season as League One champions.

It has been a quick summer, though, and it is now just a matter of days until the 2023/24 Championship campaign begins.

It will be the first time Plymouth have played at this level since the 2009/10 season, after which they spent the next 13 seasons between League's One and Two.

There is bound to be plenty of excitement for the club's opening clash versus Huddersfield Town on August 5th, then.

The club take on the Terriers at Home Park, with kick-off on the date currently scheduled for 3PM.

Ahead of that match, though, as much as there is excitement, there are potentially still a few things for Steven Schumacher to consider for the match, be it tactical or selection issues.

With that in mind, below, we've picked out two things we think could potentially be causing the Argyle boss a bit of a headache ahead of their season opener.

Which goalkeeper should Steven Schumacher select for the Huddersfield clash?

The above question is surely on the mind of the Argyle boss heading into the fixture.

Of course, were everybody fully fit, Mike Cooper would be the undoubted number one. However, with the Argyle shot-stopper not set to be fully recovered for the start of the campaign, it begs the question - who plays in his absence?

Last season, when Cooper went down with his very serious knee injury, the club turned to Callum Burton, who, in the end, made 18 League One appearances in a title-winning campaign.

Interestingly, though, Plymouth have recently signed another goalkeeper - 25-year-old Conor Hazard.

Signed from Celtic, and capped three times by the Northern Irish national team, Hazard and Burton at present look set to battle it out for that number one vacancy come August 5th.

Loyalty with Burton will no doubt be playing on Schumacher's mind, but, at the same time, if you are going to bring in Hazard, does that suggest you are not entirely happy with your current backup options?

Only time will tell which way he goes.

Who should Plymouth Argyle's backline prepare to face?

Another dilemma facing Steven Schumacher heading into the Huddersfield clash revolves around the opposition, in my opinion.

Indeed, I really do not think it is fully predictable which players will and won't be involved for Huddersfield come August 5th.

Neil Warnock no longer fancies Jordan Rhodes for example, and with the transfer window open, after plenty of recent departures, what is there to say that there will not be more?

Needless to say, this makes Plymouth Argyle's preparation ahead of August 5th more difficult, and therefore, gives Steven Schumacher a dilemma in terms of who to prepare for playing against in the days ahead.