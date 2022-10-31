Plymouth Argyle v Exeter City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Top of the league Plymouth Argyle take on local rivals Exeter City tonight as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Argyle have had a brilliant season so far winning the majority of their games which deservedly sees them in top spot.

Although tonight’s game isn’t the closest in terms of league position, the local rivalry between the two will make this a fierce contest that both sides want to win.

Exeter have started the season well and despite losing manager Matt Taylor to Rotherham United, they remain tenth in the league having started life under new boss Gary Caldwell with a draw.

Latest team news

Plymouth look to be without Finn Azaz who came off in injury time in the first half against Shrewsbury last week due to an injury.

However, the Pilgrims are otherwise a fit side.

Exeter goalkeeper Jamal Blackman had to come off in the 88th minute against Derby last week due to a head injury and therefore he may have to miss out this game.

Score prediction

Both teams will no doubt be up for the occasion but given Plymouth are absolutely flying at the moment and Exeter could be without their first choice goalkeeper, the odds have to lie in the favour of the home side.

With that in mind, we’re going to go for a 2-1 win for Plymouth.

Is there a live stream?

The game has been chosen by Sky Sports and can be watched both on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports football with coverage starting at 7:30pm on both channels.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place this evening and kick-off is at 8pm.