Plymouth Argyle v Bolton Wanderers: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

It is an early top of the table clash this Saturday when Plymouth Argyle welcome Bolton Wanderers.

The pair are both inside the top seven of the League One table going into this weekend’s fixture.

Plymouth have had the ever so slightly better start to the new campaign, leading Ian Evatt’s side by one point.

The Pilgrims will be optimistic of earning another good result in front of their home faithful as the team looks to earn back to back wins for the first time this term.

Meanwhile, Bolton will be looking to bounce back having lost last weekend, falling to a 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Latest team news

Steven Schumacher may opt to name an unchanged starting lineup off the back of the team’s impressive 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers last weekend.

Jordan Houghton could come into the midfield having been utilised mostly as a substitute so far this season.

James Wilson will be available for selection following the conclusion of his suspension, and he may find himself straight back into the starting lineup against Bolton.

It remains to be seen whether Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will be available to Evatt this weekend, with the Iceland striker having missed the midweek defeat to Aston Villa.

The forward was absent due to a hamstring injury sustained in training, but he could make his return in time for Saturday’s clash.

Eoin Toal, Lloyd Isgrove and Josh Sheehan could all make their way into the first team squad this weekend with the trio expected to return to action for the club’s B-team midweek against Blackpool.

Score prediction

1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game begins at 3pm.