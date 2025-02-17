This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle could pull off an unlikely escape in the Championship under Miron Muslic, with defensive duo Nikola Katic and Maksym 'Maxi' Talovierov having played a key role in their resurgence.

Argyle appointed Muslic in January to replace Wayne Rooney, with it looking as though they were destined for relegation back to League One at the end of the season.

However, after picking up eight points from six league games under their new boss, Argyle could now potentially escape the drop zone if they make the most of their game in hand over Derby County.

Plymouth also beat Premier League table toppers Liverpool in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup last weekend, which should have given them plenty of confidence that they can maintain their Championship status between now and the end of the season.

Defenders Katic and Talovierov were signed in January to bolster Muslic's options at the back, and they have immediately formed an excellent partnership that has provided the foundation for Argyle's upturn in form.

Plymouth Argyle urged to make move to sign Nikola Katic permanently in the summer

We asked our Plymouth fan pundit, Chris, whether he feels the club should be looking to sign Katic on a permanent basis.

Nikola Katic's stats for Plymouth during Liverpool & Millwall wins (As per FotMob) Goals Defensive actions Recoveries Clearances Headed clearance Blocks Tackles won Millwall (5-1 W in Championship) 1 17 5 12 10 2 1/1 (100%) Liverpool (1-0 W in FA Cup) 0 22 2 17 11 3 1/1 (100%)

"In recent press interviews, Nikola Katic has suggested it took some convincing from Miron Muslic to get him to join Argyle in the first place," Chris told FLW.

"However, since he has joined, he is really loving the club and enjoying playing in English football.

"With that in mind, it was posed to him as a recent question whether he would consider a permanent transfer. His focus remained on completing the season and ensuring that we stayed up in the Championship, before stating 'we will see'.

"This indicates that there may be a temptation for him to continue, which would make sense as his form has been really good for Argyle. He scored his first goal against Millwall in the 5-1 win at Home Park.

"I believe he would be a great addition to keep on, especially given his partnership with Maxi Talovierov, with them having been an almost unbeatable pair in the back line.

"I also believe that his influence on the squad, particularly the ongoing banter between himself and Conor Hazard, also creates an essence of inclusivity around Katic and the club itself.

"Hopefully, at the end of the season, should we stay up, which I now believe is a real possibility, he will be considering a permanent move to stay at the club for at least another season."

Plymouth Argyle would be daft to not try and sign Nikola Katic permanently

Considering the performances that Katic has produced for Plymouth so far, it would be a surprise if the club did not try and sign him on a permanent basis if they stay up in the Championship.

Argyle signed Talovierov for a record fee in January alongside the loan addition of Katic, so it will be interesting to see whether they are willing to invest in a central defender again in the summer.

According to Transfermarkt.com, Katic is out of contract at FC Zurich in 2026, so Plymouth may be able to agree a reasonable fee in the summer when he has a year remaining on his deal, depending on whether other clubs enter the race for his signature.