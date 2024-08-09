Highlights Ben Waine needs a confidence boost with a potential loan move away from Plymouth to improve his performance.

Tijani and Hardie's presence at Argyle blocks Waine's path to regular football, pushing him down the pecking order.

Waine faces a tough decision on staying in the Championship or seeking a loan move for more playing time.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle secured their Championship survival on the final day of the 2023/24 season, and now under the management of Wayne Rooney, the club will be hoping to make strides further up the division this season.

The Pilgrims stayed up by a solitary point last term, despite boasting a squad that is littered with talented players and highly promising young stars.

Argyle enter the new season boosted by the fact that many of their key players from last season are still with the club, with Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Hardie, Bali Mumba and Adam Randell to name but a few.

The club have also been busy adding new faces to the squad, with Muhamed Tijani, Ibrahim Cissoko and Darko Gyabi all securing moves to Home Park.

But, is there a player among Rooney's squad that could benefit with a loan move away before the window closes? Football League World investigates.

Ben Waine "needs a confidence boost" at Plymouth

FLW's Plymouth Argyle fan pundit, Chris, believes that young striker Ben Waine could be the biggest beneficiary of a loan move away from the club this summer, after joining Argyle from Wellington Phoenix in January, 2023.

Chris said: "Looking at the current Argyle squad, although some areas still lack depth, I believe there is one player that stands out that requires a bit of a confidence boost when it comes to league football. That would be our New Zealand international striker, Ben Waine.

"Although he's shown recently that he has a very, very good goal scoring record at international level, - particularly as he's been competing in the Olympic Games recently - he has struggled to make an impact in league football.

"For example, last season he made 20 league appearances and only scored two goals. Many fans did criticise him during the season, as showing a lack of confidence in front of goal, and a lack of strength as well.

Waine's Wellington Phoenix stats (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals 22/23 11 6 21/22 29 8 20/21 22 7 19/20 16 1 18/19 4 0

"However, I'm a firm believer that there is still a very, very good striker under the skin, and I believe that he just needs a big confidence boost to be able to show what he's made of.

"With that in mind, I believe that a loan move to a potential League One club would really give him that opportunity to show what he can do at league level, and to be able to come back to the squad and prove that he is the capable striker that I know he can be."

As a young player, getting regular minutes under your belt on a consistent basis is essential for furthering your development, something that Waine doesn't appear to be afforded by Rooney this season.

Whilst the 23-year-old made 32 Championship appearances for Argyle last season, only nine of those were starts, and with just two goals and one assist to his name, he wasn't able to make the most of his chances when they came.

That poor form in front of goal has seen Rooney enter the transfer market this summer in the search of better competition for Hardie, who bagged 12 goals and four assists in 40 league appearances last term.

Tijani arrived on loan from Slavia Prague and hit the ground running during pre-season, scoring twice in a 5-1 victory over Cheltenham Town, whilst Hardie bagged a handful of goals over the course of Plymouth's summer friendlies too.

As such, it would appear that it is between those two who will battle it out for the starting striker role in Rooney's 4-2-3-1 system this season, with Waine being pushed down the pecking order to third choice.

This has left him, and indeed the club with a difficult decision to make regarding his future this summer. With just two natural centre-forwards ahead of him, the New Zealander is just one or two injuries away from potentially being called upon to lead the line in the Championship.

But if those injuries don't arrive, then he'll likely be relegated to a season of sparse opportunities, with cup fixtures likely to be his only real chance of seeing playing time.

Therefore, does he bank on the possibility of injuries and stay in the second tier? Or does he potentially drop a division or two in order to seek a temporary loan switch for valuable minutes, at a pivotal stage of his career?

It will be fascinating to see what Plymouth do with Waine in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.