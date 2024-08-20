This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth Argyle have had an inconsistent start to the season under new manager Wayne Rooney, however, they have been able to keep hold of key stars as they look to fight against relegation in 2024/25.

Nevertheless, with less than two weeks until the transfer window slams shut, there are fringe players that may be seeking an exit to give them more game-time.

Callum Wright is one such player, who, so far this campaign, has only seen action from the bench in the league, while he started in Plymouth's Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town at Home Park.

The 24-year-old has struggled to lock down a starting place at Argyle since he joined the club in January 2023 from Blackpool, but has featured in 52 games, mostly as a substitute.

Lincoln City have been linked with a move for the midfielder by Alan Nixon via Patreon, and with a lack of starts for Plymouth, they may just be able to entice Wright to the LNER Stadium.

Wright's key moments have come in the past not the present

Before his switch to Devon, Wright had been prolific in attacking midfield for Cheltenham. He scored nine goals and picked up 7 assists in all competitions in the 2021/22 season, form that earned him his move to Blackpool.

However, he struggled to hit the ground running with the Tangerines, and it was a bit of a surprise when Plymouth came in for him.

But, eight goal involvements in just 20 games between January and May in 2023 eased fears over the deal, yet he has failed to replicate that form since.

FLW's Plymouth Fan Pundit, Chris, saw the inconsistency unfold before his own eyes: "When he signed, a lot of Argyle fans were a bit sceptical, based on his sporadic appearances in previous leagues, however, he instantly made an impact - scoring goals and providing assists.

"After we moved into the Championship, starts were limited for Wright and, unfortunately, under Ian Foster, he fell out with the manager and, as such, didn't get much game time at all.

"When Foster was sacked, he did get a little bit more game time under the interim management, but still didn't provide any goals during that season. He did, however, provide that initial link-up play as he had done in League One with players like Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba."

Callum Wright Plymouth Argyle Stats All Comps (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2022/23 23 4 5 2023/24 26 - 2 2024/25* 3 - - *Correct as of 20/08/2024

There are pros and cons to Wright's potential sale

Wright's move to Plymouth has not been what it was made out to be, especially after his quick start to life at Home Park, and a move away from the club may be the best thing for him to get regular playing time.

Argyle will want to recoup some of the transfer fee paid for him, but can only do so if they bring in cover, according to Chris: "The opportunity for us to get a transfer fee for Wright to move to Lincoln would be a positive step for both the club and for the player as it will likely allow him more game-time, and it will allow us to get a bit of a transfer fee that we would otherwise might miss out on.

"The downside, however, is that we have limited options in the midfield currently, particularly in the attacking midfield area. We're still missing that crucial piece of a number 10, and a hole has been left since Finn Azaz left the club and was purchased by Middlesbrough last season.

"Because of that, I believe that it’s more likely that we would keep Wright on and in the squad just so that way we have that initial support and that extra depth in the midfield."