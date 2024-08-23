Key Takeaways Plymouth Argyle face an uphill battle in the Championship after avoiding relegation last season.

New manager Wayne Rooney aims to bolster the squad with signings like Brendan Wiredu.

Wiredu's versatility and attacking prowess could be crucial for Plymouth's success in the upcoming season.

Plymouth Argyle have a huge season ahead of them.

The Greens avoided relegation to League One on the final day of the 2023/24 Championship campaign. They will be keen to once again secure safety and establish themselves as a Championship club.

It will be an incredibly difficult task as the second tier seems to get tougher and tougher each year, but there will be hope among the supporters that their side can get enough results over the course of the season to survive.

Plymouth have entered a new era this summer, with Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney being appointed manager. There are, of course, some reservations about his appointment, after his disastrous spell at Birmingham City last season, but he will be determined to right those wrongs.

The club have made several signings so far, with the likes of Michael Obafemi, Ibrahim Cissoko, and Darko Gyabi all arriving on loan, but there is still work to be done.

Rooney's tenure with Plymouth got off to a horrendous start as his side fell to a 4-0 defeat to Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday, but a week later he led the Greens to a valuable draw at home to Hull City.

The squad still needs some reinforcements, but there is just one week remaining to bring in new faces.

Plymouth fan identifies gaps that need to be filled

The Greens will be hoping to secure a couple more transfers before deadline day, but they must act quickly in order to do so.

FLW's Plymouth fan pundit, Chris, spoke on the final week of the transfer window and suggested one player in particular that his club should look at signing.

He said: "With the end of the transfer window looming, Argyle are still looking to strengthen certain areas of the team. We still have to hunt for a new goalkeeper to replace Michael Cooper, who we sold to Sheffield United recently, and also to look for a new attacking midfielder to replace Finn Azaz who left for Middlesbrough in the January transfer window last season.

"One player that has come to light in relation to an attacking midfielder is Brendan Wiredu from Fleetwood Town. He's attracting interest from several Championship clubs, including Stoke City, and is shown as a promising talent in an attacking midfield position.

Brendan Wiredu's 2023/24 League One stats, as per Fotmob Minutes Played Goals Assists Touches Tackles Won Duels Won Interceptions Recoveries 3,079 3 2 1,913 74 225 65 163

"He's able to set up very good attacking play and link up well with, not only central midfielders and defenders but also with strikers.

"This is an area that we desperately need as we have, at the moment, only Callum Wright and Morgan Whittaker as those key elements, so if one of those were to become injured, we'd be very short in terms of our depth in the squad.

"I believe this player would be a great acquisition for Argyle, seeing as another target we had, Femi Azeez, has now gone to Millwall. Hopefully, we can bring in an attacking midfielder, a new goalkeeper and potentially another midfielder to help support and provide that extra depth in the squad."

Brendan Wiredu would be a superb signing

It is about time that Wiredu earns a move higher up the English pyramid. The 24-year-old was a key player for Colchester United in League Two for two years before earning a move to League One Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood have considered Wiredu their star man, especially last season as he was one of their few shining stars in a relegation campaign. His rare versatility means he can play centre-back, central midfield or as an attacking midfielder. Wherever he is told to play, he continually shines at League Two and League One level and would be a superb signing for many Championship clubs.

At just 24, Wiredu is Fleetwood Town's club captain and the Cod Army would be desperate to keep a hold of him. As for Plymouth, they are certainly in need of reinforcements in defence and midfield, and Wiredu could be the answer to both of those positions.

He has already grabbed an assist after just two games this season, which will only ramp up the surrounding interest – with the Potters among the clubs linked in the past.