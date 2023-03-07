Plymouth Argyle update could spell trouble for Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday in League One promotion race: Opinion

The League One top three – Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Ipswich Town – have some added breathing room after they all won on the weekend and the chasing pack – Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Barnsley, and Wycombe Wanderers – all failed to do so.

Wednesday’s long-unbeaten run and outstanding recent form has them top of the table and firmly in the driving seat but they’re only three points ahead of Plymouth and eight above Ipswich so with around a quarter of the season still to go, things are not wrapped up just yet.

The Tractor Boys have got their top two push back on track with three wins on the bounce, during which they scored nine unanswered goals, and have the Pilgrims firmly in their sights.

But the latest update coming from the Devon club could spell trouble for their automatic promotion rivals.

Plymouth have been without central defender Dan Scarr since the start of February after he was forced off in the 1-0 defeat to the Owls – the same game in which goalkeeper Michael Cooper picked up a season-ending injury.

However, Steven Schumacher has revealed that the 28-year-old has been back training this week and is in contention to feature against Derby this evening.

Even if Schumacher opts against bringing Scarr back in for tonight’s game, it cannot be underplayed just what a boost it will be for Plymouth to have the centre-back available again as we move into the business end of the season.

Losing the anchor of their defensive line at the same time that their star keeper went down injured was a massive blow and the Pilgrims have done well to come through the last month to remain in a strong position in League One.

While Cooper has been arguably Plymouth’s best player this term, Jordan Whittaker was sensational before being recalled by Swansea City and Aston Villa loanee Finn Azaz has dazzled, Scarr’s contributions cannot be overlooked. He has been one of their best players and marshalls a defence that have not looked the same without him.

His return from injury will be massive for Schumacher’s side – both in terms of what he offers on the pitch and the boost in morale it will bring for his teammates.

In that sense, it could spell trouble for promotion rivals Wednesday and Ipswich. They will be determined to focus on themselves but Plymouth returning to their best will crank up the pressure.

Schumacher’s side have defied the odds to make it a three-horse raise at the top and Scarr’s return should help them kick on again.