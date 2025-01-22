Plymouth Argyle have lodged a £750,000 bid for Notts County's Alassana Jatta, but that offering reportedly falls short of the asking price held by the League Two promotion hopefuls amid further interest from Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers.

That's according to a recent report published by The Guardian, which has revealed the triple-pursuit of Jatta ahead of a potential departure from Meadow Lane in the remainder of the winter transfer window.

Jatta appears to be a hot property this month after enjoying a stunning opening twelve months in English football, following his arrival from Danish top-flight outfit Viborg this time last year. The towering Gambian forward returned five goals and two assists from 10 League Two appearances during the second-half of last season and has scored 15 in 23 across all competitions this time around.

Alassana Jatta's Notts County stats via FotMob, as of January 22 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 5 2 2024/25 23 15 4

It would be a significant blow for Notts' automatic promotion ambitions if they were to lose him, of course, but Plymouth could see their own fading hopes of securing second-tier survival handed a timely lifeline in the event of an agreement for Jatta's signature.

Plymouth make unsuccessful bid for Notts County's Alassana Jatta amid Portsmouth, Bolton transfer interest

As per the aforementioned report, Plymouth have lodged a bid worth £750,000 for Jatta. However, the Magpies are reportedly holding out for a figure north of the £1 million mark in order to sanction a departure for the 26-year-old, whose situation is also being "monitored" by Bolton and Portsmouth.

It does seem as though Plymouth are the most advanced in their pursuit at this moment of time, which makes a great deal of sense considering they are rock bottom of the Championship and need to pull something out of the bag this month if they are to stay up.

It will be interesting to see if Ian Evatt's recent sacking at Bolton enforces any change to their own interest, while Plymouth will hope Portsmouth - a direct rival in the second-tier relegation battle - stop short of completing a move for the coveted frontman.

Plymouth Argyle need to sign another striker after Michael Baidoo

Despite acquiring Michael Baidoo for a club-record fee said to be in excess of £1 million from Swedish side Elfsborg earlier this month, Plymouth are still in the market for another forward and Jatta could be a shrewd option.

Baidoo can lead the line but he is also capable as an attacking midfielder - a position he has already played in for Argyle - or on the right-side of a front three, meaning new head coach Miron Muslic remains in need of a talisman up top.

No player at Plymouth has scored more than three league goals this season, with the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie struggling to meet the heights of last season, and Muslic's side are also the lowest-scoring team in the Championship.

Whether the 42-year-old is able to add more firepower to this side in what's left of the winter window is sure to have a big say in what division they are plying their trade in come August, you would imagine.