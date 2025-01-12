Summary Bolasie started his career at the Rushden and Diamonds academy but secured a contract after an impressive trial at Plymouth Argyle.

A loan to Barnet helped Bolasie get ready for English football, leading to his eventual breakthrough at Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth's gamble on Bolasie paid off as he became a Championship player before moving to Bristol City and later becoming a Premier League cult hero at Crystal Palace.

Yannick Bolasie is well recognised in English football as one of the most skillful wingers to grace the English top flight. But, the way he started his career was quite bizarre.

The Congolese attacker came through the academy at the now-defunct, Rushden and Diamonds. Following spells with Hillingdon Borough and Maltese side Floriana, Bolasie secured himself a trial with Plymouth Argyle in 2008.

This trial would prove to be a game-changer for both parties, as Bolasie secured a two-year contract after impressing the Pilgrims. Little did the Devonian side know, they'd just unearthed a gem who would go on to be recognised as one of the most technically gifted players in Premier League history.

Barnet loan put Bolasie on the map

After securing a two-year contract, Bolasie was sent straight out on loan to get himself ready for senior football. Whilst he'd experienced the men's game in Malta, English football was a completely different kettle of fish.

The then 19-year-old made an initial month-long loan deal back to Rushden and Diamonds, but it would be in January 2009 when everyone would stand up and take notice of the winger. After returning to Argyle, he was sent straight back out on loan to League Two side Barnet.

This loan would be where the youngster would put himself on the map. Five league goals for the Bees in two separate loan spells would be enough of a springboard for his parent club to thrust him into the first team upon his return.

After his second loan spell with the London club ended, Bolasie returned to Home Park full of confidence, having gained plenty of EFL experience during his time with Barnet. January 2010 would bring the opportunity he'd been hoping for.

Plymouth's gamble on Bolasie paid off

For the second half of the 2009-2010 season, Bolasie would find himself in the first team for Argyle. The experience he gained on loan with Barnet proved to be a vital springboard, which secured him an opportunity to start for his parent club.

The Championship would prove to be a big step-up, as Bolasie scored just once in 16 outings for the club. The Pilgrims were relegated to League One, but once again a step backward would come to aid Bolasie's career.

Yannick Bolasie Plymouth Argyle stats (Transfermarkt) Played Goals Assists Red cards Minutes 54 8 2 1 3,555

Scoring seven times in 35 League One appearances, the Plymouth wide-man was a firm fixture for the Greens, but it was his technique that was catching the eye as well. His incredible skill certainly put him on the radar of plenty of clubs higher up the pyramid.

Whilst Argyle didn't achieve promotion, they sold Bolasie to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. The gamble that the Devon-based club took when signing the Congolese starlet paid off massively, as they'd made a profit from his sale, whilst he also contributed massively to the club.

Bolasie went on to become a Premier League cult-hero

After a successful season in Bristol, the upcoming youngster swept up the club's Young Player of the Season award. However, he would last just one season with the Robins, as he handed in a transfer request citing a move back to London.

Crystal Palace took advantage of this, bringing the winger back to the capital for a reported £500,000. This was where Bolasie would establish himself as one of the most technically gifted players in English football. Whilst he was by no means a prolific goalscorer, the ex-Argyle man dazzled with his skills, quickly earning himself an impressive reputation.

His very own skill move, which was dubbed 'The Bolasie Flick', has left an imprint on the game, as many people fondly remember the Palace man gliding past Christian Eriksen with this stunning piece of skill. Bolasie very quickly became a cult hero in Premier League folklore and is still thought of as one of the most notorious 'Streets won't forget' players.

After going on to become a cult hero in the Premier League, both Bolasie and Plymouth must look back on that trial in 2008 and be thankful that they were able to strike a deal, as this paved the way for his future success.