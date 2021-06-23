Plymouth Argyle transfer round-up: Transfer target heads elsewhere, Goalkeeper set to arrive, Jephcott update emerges

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping they can add to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 League One campaign, whilst the management of Ryan Lowe.

Lowe’s side finished 18th in the third tier standings last term, and they’ll be eager to challenge higher up the table next term, when the new season gets underway in August.

It was a disappointing second half of the season, as they tumbled down the table at a quite alarming rate after a number of poor results.

But after avoiding relegation into League Two, the club’s supporters will head into the new season full of optimism.

We take a look at the latest transfer news coming in and out of Plymouth Argyle, as we head towards July, with the new league campaign edging closer.

Deal for goalkeeper set to be completed

Plymouth Argyle are set to complete a deal to sign Cambridge United goalkeeper Callum Burton, according to Football Insider.

Burton is out of contract at the end of this month, and it appears as though he’s set to sign for Plymouth Argyle this summer, ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Cambridge United previously confirmed that Burton wouldn’t be offered a new contract with them, after they won promotion into League One, despite him making 33 appearances in all competitions for the club in that season.

Transfer target heads elsewhere

Plymouth Argyle had previously been credited with interest in signing Rotherham United defender Clark Robertson, but he has signed for Portsmouth instead.

Robertson has been with the Millers since 2018, but underwent a medical with Portsmouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to Football Insider.

Plymouth will have to turn their attentions to another alternative ahead of the new league campaign, as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Lowe issues Jephcott update

Luke Jepchott has emerged as a transfer target for a number of clubs in the past, with the likes of Nottingham Forest being just one of those.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed that he doesn’t want the forward to run down his contract and leave for free in the future.

“We don’t want a prized asset, if you like, to run down his contract. Luke has now extended his contract for a further two years, which benefits him and benefits us.

“He did have a good season (in 2020/21) but it could have been an excellent season. What we asked Luke to do was go away and have a little bit of a rest and come back firing.”