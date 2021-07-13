Plymouth Argyle transfer round-up: Former loanee’s Cheltenham trial, Bolton yet to agree deal for target, Trialist closing in on deal?

League One outfit Plymouth Argyle have already been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, recruiting six players and going a long way in bolstering their defence ahead of the new season.

After finishing in 18th place last year, they will want to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone in the 2021/22 campaign under an exciting young manager who has already guided them to League Two promotion.

And he could potentially take them to greater things after gaining his FA Level 5 UEFA Pro Licence this summer.

With these signings and their manager’s ability, it’s certainly an exciting time for the team in south-west England and one they are likely to enjoy every minute of as Lowe leads his troops into battle for next season.

Ahead of the new campaign, we take a look at a couple of transfer developments to have happened at Home Park recently.

Former loanee joins Cheltenham Town on a trial

Former Argyle loanee Timmy Abraham is set to spend this week on trial at newly promoted side Cheltenham Town according to Gloucestershire Live – and could line up against his Ryan Lowe’s side next season if the deal does through.

20-year-old Abraham, younger brother of Chelsea striker Tammy, spent the first half of last season on loan with Plymouth before returning to parent club Fulham in January, on the expiration of his loan deal.

The striker made little impact, only making three league appearances before going back to Craven Cottage and failing to register a single goal or assist.

He was then shipped out to Scottish Championship outfit Raith Rovers, where this drought continued. According to German outlet Kicker though, Borussia Dortmund tried to sign the forward in last year’s summer window so this could be a potentially exciting addition for Cheltenham Town and their fans.

What he now needs a full season to settle down at a club and an extended run of games, so he can showcase why the German giants were interested in him.

Lowe still in with Tshimanga chance

As per a Football League World exclusive last month, recently promoted League One side Bolton Wanderers had opened talks with non-league striker Kabongo Tshimanga.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals in 42 appearances in the National League for Boreham Wood last term, making several sides including Wanderers, Oxford, Rotherham and Plymouth sit up and take notice – with the latter three’s interest coming at the end of March.

But as things stand, a deal is yet to be agreed with any club, potentially allowing Ryan Lowe’s side to swoop in and steal the in-demand 23-year-old.

The Pilgrims’ signings have typically been defensive-minded so far this summer, so a move for a more attacking player to give them more firepower up top would make sense.

And as per Transfermarkt, Tshimanga’s deal with Boreham Wood came to an end this summer so this could be a cheap deal to conclude.

Galloway close to a deal?

25-year-old left-back Brendan Galloway is currently on trial with Plymouth with a view to a potential move.

Galloway spent his youth career at MK Dons and impressed before moving on to Everton. But despite loan spells at West Brom and Sunderland, he rarely played and joined Luton Town in 2019 on a free transfer.

However, he failed to make an impact at Kenilworth Road either and was released this summer. For a man who appeared at youth international level for England, this is a sad decline but this is the sort of club where he can reignite his career.

In better news for the 25-year-old, Lowe spoke to Plymouth Live about how impressed he was with his trialist and with that, he could potentially be offered a new contract before the start of the season.

If they want to get him tied down to a deal before their League One opener though, they have just under a month to do it.