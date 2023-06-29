Plymouth Argyle will return to the Championship this season after romping to the League One title with 101 points, and they've already made an impact early on in the transfer market.

With the need to strengthen their squad, the Pilgrims have added to their defence with the signing of former Arsenal centre-back Julio Pleguezelo, who has been playing regularly in the top flight in Netherlands for FC Twente in the last few years.

The Spaniard arrives on a free transfer but despite manager Steven Schumacher proclaiming that Argyle will have the smallest budget in the Championship in 2023-24, there's still money to spend on transfers.

And that is evident as it has been reported by Football Insider that they've had an offer rejected for Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor.

Who is Terry Taylor?

22-year-old central midfielder Taylor signed for Burton permanently in February 2021, with the Brewers signing him from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

Taylor had joined Wolves four years prior from Aberdeen, making his one and only appearance for the Midlands outfit in an EFL Cup clash against Aston Villa in October 2019.

Following a brief loan stint at Grimsby Town of League Two, Taylor joined Burton but his first 18 months there was a struggle, with a mixture of injuries and being a rotational player restricting him to just 36 appearances in that time.

The 2022-23 season showed Taylor up to be a talented engine room operator though, appearing 33 times in all competitions and notching five assists for Albion before his season was ended prematurely in February with an ankle injury.

What is Terry Taylor's situation at Burton Albion?

Taylor's two-and-a-half year contract with Burton will end on Friday, but the club have offered him fresh terms to extend his stay at the Pirelli Stadium.

However, it looks like Taylor will be exiting the club to move on to pastures new, with Cardiff City and Hibernian also showing interest as well as Plymouth.

Burton however are entitled to compensation due to Taylor's age and the fact they've offered him a new deal, with Plymouth seemingly keen to agree a fee with the third tier outfit instead of having to go to a tribunal to settle the matter.

Would Terry Taylor be a good signing for Plymouth?

With Schumacher deploying two defensive midfielders in his formation, there's a need to add to that department this summer.

His options of Jordan Houghton, Matt Butcher and Adam Randell are decent enough, but that will not be enough to get through a season with injuries and suspensions likely to hit at some point.

There's a lack of Championship experience in that engine room, and Taylor wouldn't exactly help bring any second tier outings to the table, but he does possess some good technical qualities and at the age of 22 he's only going to get better.

Providing that Plymouth can get Taylor for a small six-figure fee, then it would be a smart investment and one that they could really profit from in a couple of years time if the Wales youth international continues on his upward trajectory.