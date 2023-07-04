Amassing over 100 points en route to securing the League One title last time out, Plymouth Argyle are preparing for a return to the Championship and have seemingly been rather busy during the early stages of this summer transfer window.

The Pilgrims start their second tier campaign in early August and will welcome Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town to Home Park, before heading to Hertfordshire to face Watford a week later.

It is set to be a competitive Championship campaign next season and whilst surviving the drop will be the ultimate ambition, there will be a lot of belief within the camp that they can set their sights higher.

1 What is the latest on the transfer and rumour fronts at Plymouth Argyle?

Plymouth set to be beat in race for Sammy Silvera

Plymouth Argyle, along with Stoke City and Middlesbrough, have all seen bids accepted for Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, as detailed in a report from the Daily Record.

The report claims there was a fourth English club who had submitted a bid for the exciting attacker but they have not been named at this point, with the report also suggesting that bid are in the six-figure region.

According to FTBL, Middlesbrough are set to win the race for the 22-year-old and a deal is expected to be completed within the next 48 hours in what appears to be a fast-moving transfer.

Pilgrims confirm addition of former Everton man

Plymouth have confirmed the addition of ex-Everton defender Lewis Gibson, who spent last season out on loan at League One club Bristol Rovers.

Pilgrims boss spoke to the club's media following the defender's arrival, and said: "Lewis is an outstanding young defender who has excellent pedigree having come through the youth set-ups at two Premier League clubs.

"He has also had a number of loan spells in the Football League that have developed him in to the player he is today. We are signing a ball-playing central defender who has his best years ahead of him and has so much room for development.

"Left-sided defenders are also hard to come by, especially of Lewis' quality, and we beat off a number of clubs trying to clinch his services. We are delighted he has chosen his future is with Argyle and look forward to him running out at Home Park in the Championship."

Swedish striker emerges on Ryan Lowe's shopping list

Plymouth are one of three Championship clubs who hold an interest in Go Ahead Eagles striker Isac Lidberg, as revealed in a report Voetbal International.

The Pilgrims face competition from divisional rivals Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, whilst the report claims that there is interest from Belgium, France and Germany too.

The powerful striker netted seven goals and provided five assists in the Eredivisie last season and could be sold amidst the widespread interest.

Plymouth add Everton player to their transfer wishlist

Plymouth are considering a summer swoop for Everton midfielder Lewis Warrington, according to a report from Football Transfers.

Warrington spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town under Scott Brown's stewardship and has also enjoyed a temporary stint in League Two with Tranmere Rovers.

Possessing a contract that is set to expire next summer, the Toffees could be tempted to part company whilst they can still generate a fee.