Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning the League One title this season.

The Pilgrims will return to the Championship for the first time since 2010 after being crowned third tier champions, accumulating an incredible 101 points.

It has already been a busy summer at Home Park with the likes of James Bolton, Danny Mayor, Conor Grant, Luke Jephcott and Adam Parkes departing after the club opted against renewing their contracts, while striker Niall Ennis has joined Blackburn Rovers.

Loanees Sam Cosgrove, Bali Mumba, Finn Azaz, Nigel Lonwijk and Jay Matete have returned to their parent clubs, while Jordan Houghton, Dan Scarr and Ryan Hardie have all put pen-to-paper on new deals with Argyle.

With the transfer window set to open this week, we rounded up the latest news from Home Park.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer news?

Wilson departs

Defender James Wilson played a key role in the Pilgrims' promotion, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

The 34-year-old had been offered a new deal by Argyle, but the deadline for this offer has now expired and he will leave the club, with manager Steven Schumacher revealing his disappointment that an agreement could not be reached.

"James played a huge part in our success last season and will forever be a part of the history of this football club," Schumacher said on the club's official website.

"It is a shame we won't see him in an Argyle shirt again but I wish James all the best moving forward and thank him for all his hard work and commitment during my time at the club."

Argyle eyeing Shrewsbury Town man

The Pilgrims are weighing up a move for Shrewsbury Town defender Matthew Pennington, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Pennington scored six goals and registered three assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Shrews this season, helping them to a 12th-placed finish in League One.

However, Argyle face competition for Pennington's signature, with Portsmouth said to be the favourites to win the race, while Reading and Birmingham City are also keen.

Pilgrims face Whittaker competition

Schumacher previously revealed that he would like to bring Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker back to the club this summer if his side won promotion.

Whittaker enjoyed a successful loan spell at Home Park in the first half of the season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists before being recalled by Swansea City in January.

However, the 22-year-old struggled after his return to South Wales, netting just once in 15 appearances and failing to nail down a regular place in the team.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers had three bids for Whittaker rejected in January, with the third thought to be worth £2 million and according to Football Scotland, the Gers will reignite their interest this summer, while Football Insider claim that Coventry City and Sunderland are also keeping tabs on him.

Canaries join Ogbene race

Norwich City are the latest club to join the race for Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, according to The Star.

Ogbene is attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs, including the Pilgrims, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as Premier League side Luton Town.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help the Millers to safety this season, but his contract at the New York Stadium is set to expire and despite being offered a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.