Plymouth Argyle look set for a busy end to the winter transfer window, with incomings and outgoings expected before the deadline for activity comes into action on February 3.

The Greens are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship as it stands, with new boss Miron Muslic tasked with turning things around after taking over from the departed Wayne Rooney earlier in the month.

The Austrian has failed to register a win in his first three matches in charge, with the mood turning sour in midweek after a 5-0 trouncing against promotion-chasing Burnley at Home Park, with the visitors scoring all their goals in the first-half.

Here we take a look at the latest activity surrounding the Pilgrims, with plenty of speculation coming out of Devon as Muslic looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Morgan Whitaker ‘did not show up’ for Burnley match as transfer speculation intensifies

Speculation around Morgan Whittaker’s future had been in abundance in the build-up to the midweek clash against Burnley, with the Lancashire side said to be in battle with Middlesbrough for the 24-year-old’s signature this month, with both clubs said to have tabled bids earlier this week.

While there were question marks surrounding his future, Whittaker has only added fuel to the fire in recent days, with the forward not showing up in time for the Argyle game, and being dropped from the squad as a result.

Having been picked to start the match by Muslic, the playmaker’s tardiness saw him banished from the side, with his boss fuming at his behaviour after the final whistle.

"Morgan didn't show up," he told the BBC.

"We had a game today, and he was in the selection and he wasn't there.

"It shows the mentality, or even the lack of mentality.

"I think you always have your responsibilities and you are under contract.

"You have to be professional, you have obligations, not only towards Argyle as an organisation, you have an obligation towards your team-mates and you don't let your team-mates down, never."

While reports claim that no club is yet to match the Argyle valuation of £10 million for the player, the Greens may well have to lower their asking price if things stay as they are, with Whittaker’s attitude seeing him unlikely to be featuring in green again anytime soon.

The Northern Echo’s most recent update states that Middlesbrough are seen as the favourites to complete the deal this month, with the situation in risk of turning sour if no solution is found.

Plymouth Argyle have bid for Sparta Rotterdam defender accepted

Argyle are in desperate need for defensive reinforcements right now, with Muslic only having two fit defenders at his disposal, following the news that Brendan Galloway is set to miss the remainder of the season.

The Zimbabwe international joins Kornel Szucs in the medical room, while the loss of Lewis Gibson to Preston North End earlier in the window has seen three centre-backs all deemed unavailable in as many weeks.

With that in mind, Argyle are said to have had a bid accepted for Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen, with Sky Sports (22/1/25, 12:38) claiming that the club are trying to get the deal over the line for the defender to be available for Saturday’s trip to Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has featured 17 times in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, and would be a welcome addition to a side that have struggled defensively throughout the campaign, with 60 goals conceded in 28 league games.

Plymouth Argyle make £750k bid for Alassana Jatta

As bad as their troubles at the back have been, Argyle are also struggling in front of goal, with no side scoring less than their 25 goals in 28 league games this season, with no player finding the net more than three times as yet.

With that in mind, the Greens have looked to resolve the situation by turning their attention to Notts County striker Alassana Jatta, with The Guardian reporting that the Devon outfit have lodged a £750,000 bid earlier this week.

Alassana Jatta's Notts County stats via FotMob, as of January 22 Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 10 5 2 2024/25 23 15 4

Muslic’s style of play centres around a physical presence up top who not only knows how to find the back of the net, but can also bring others into play as a focal point of the attack, and the Gambian looks to be the man to fit the bill.

The frontman has 17 goals in 30 league appearances since arriving at Meadow Lane this time last summer, and with the likes of Ryan Hardie, Michael Obafemi and Muhamed Tijani all struggling for fitness of late, they are in desperate need of another body or two in the final third.