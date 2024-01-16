It has been a busy start to the January transfer window for Plymouth Argyle.

A new era is underway at Home Park following the appointment of Ian Foster as head coach, with the 47-year-old replacing Steven Schumacher, who departed for Stoke City last month.

Foster took charge of the Pilgrims for the first time in the league on Saturday, and his side picked up an important point in a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Argyle currently sit 19th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone, and they are back in action when they host Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Pilgrims have lost three key players this month after Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle and Kaine Kesler-Hayden were recalled from their loan spells, while Lewis Warrington has returned to parent club Everton due to injury, but they have brought in two new additions, with Ashley Phillips and Darko Gyabi arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United respectively.

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news from Argyle.

Pilgrims eye ex-Reading player

According to Football Insider, Plymouth are plotting a move to sign former Reading midfielder Ovie Ejaria.

Ejaria initially joined the Royals on loan from Liverpool in January 2019, and after two loan spells with the club, he made a permanent move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium in August 2020.

The 26-year-old was a regular during the first few years of his time in Berkshire, but he fell out of favour last season, making just eight appearances as Reading were relegated to League One.

Ejaria last featured for the Royals in November 2022, and he was released last month due to injury problems and as part of cost-cutting measures amid the club's current plight.

The Pilgrims are said to be "in the market for midfield reinforcements" after the departures of Azaz and Cundle, and Ejaria could be given a chance to reignite his career at Home Park.

Cyprus international on radar

Football Transfers claim that Argyle are interested in Omonia Nicosia winger Loizos Loizou.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding season for Omonia this campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

Loizou has featured for his club in Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, while he became the second-youngest player to play for Cyprus when he made his debut aged 17 against Montenegro in September 2020.

The Pilgrims are looking to bring Loizou in on loan this month, and the deal could include the option to make the move permanent in the summer, but they face competition for his signature, with clubs in Europe also said to be keen on the winger.

Whittaker linked with European move

After losing Azaz, Cundle, Kesler-Hayden and Warrington, one player Plymouth will be desperate to keep hold of this month is midfielder Morgan Whittaker.

Having spent a successful loan spell with Argyle in the first half of last season, Whittaker returned to Home Park on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of £1 million plus add-ons, equalling the club's transfer record.

Whittaker has starred for the Pilgrims this campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions, including netting seven goals in his last seven games.

However, Argyle could be facing a battle to retain their star man, as according to the Daily Mail, Italian outfit Atalanta are monitoring Whittaker, and their scout Mick Doherty was present at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to watch the 23-year-old in action.

Atalanta are currently fifth in Serie A, and they have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, so a move to the Gewiss Stadium could be tempting for Whittaker, but they are not the only club tracking the midfielder, with top flight and Championship clubs also reportedly keeping tabs on him.