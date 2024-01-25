While they have already been busy in the transfer market this month, Plymouth Argyle are still rumoured to be involved in numerous transfer dealings between now and the window closing in February.

Argyle have been in a battle to avoid relegation this season, but have managed to steer away from the drop with some great performances to lift them into 15th place in the table, and look like they have done enough so far avoid much late season drama.

This season has seen the breakout of forward Morgan Whittaker, whose goals have helped propel the Pilgrims further up the table than they expected at this point in the season.

However, there have been numerous rumblings of incomings and outgoings so far this month which could deeply affect Plymouth's season going forward.

Multiple clubs are interested in Mickel Miller

One player who could be on his way out of the club is Mickel Miller, with numerous clubs reportedly interested in signing the 28-year-old this month.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, the winger is attracting interest from a number of Championship sides, with a view of signing him before the end of January.

The former Rotherham United player's contract expires at the end of the season and there have been no signs of an extension being agreed between the two parties. This could mean that a sale in January is more likely, giving the Pilgrims chance to cash-in on the midfielder before losing him on a free transfer in six months.

Miller has been an important player for Plymouth so far this season. He has been a leader in a youthful side, with the 28-year-old taking a more senior role in the squad this season. Argyle have one of the youngest squads in the division this season, so losing such an experienced player could be a mistake.

He has also found game time at left-back for the first time in his career, showing a versatility that may attract teams to make a move for him before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham transfer is good news for Whittaker's future

Recent reports from the London Stadium could be good news for Plymouth, as the chances of Whittaker staying at the club have increased.

Sky Sports reported that talks between West Ham and Nordsjaelland have advanced over the signing of winger Ibrahim Osman, with a £10 million fee touted for the forward

The Hammers were linked with a move for Whittaker this month, following the forward's impressive scoring rate so far in this Championship season.

However, with his contract running until 2027 and the player showing no signs of pushing his way out of the club, Plymouth have no pressure to sell their top scorer and would likely demand a hefty transfer fee from the Hammers in order to let Whittaker go.

He was viewed as a cut-price alternative to Sunderland's Jack Clarke, and Plymouth could not afford to let their star player go without likely dropping into a relegation battle for the rest of the season.

Argyle are chasing Standard Liege midfielder

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Romain Mundle is reportedly a target of Plymouth, with the Pilgrims battling other Championship clubs for the player's signature.

The 22-year-old winger left Spurs this summer to move to the Belgian club, although he struggled to nail down a starting spot in Liege.

Mundle has played just six times in the Jupiler Pro League this season, and could be looking toward a return to England during the January transfer window.

Capable of playing on the left and right wing, Mundle is being targeted by Plymouth, Swansea City and Stoke City according to reports by Fabrizio Romano.

He reported that Swansea have already had a bid rejected for the winger, with the Englishman likely to leave the club this month if an improved offer is submitted.