It's been a busy opening couple of weeks for Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window as the club have seen players come and go.

Argyle have been dealt a blow in the opening stages of the window with Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle being recalled from their loan spells by parent clubs Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

This is far from ideal, with Kesler-Hayden and Cundle having made 27 appearances each, while Azaz made 28 for the Pilgrims. Having three key players recalled is not what anyone at the club would have wanted this month.

However, they have recruited, with centre-back Ashley Philips and midfielder Darko Gyabi joining on loan from Tottenham and Leeds United respectively.

You feel that the club will be looking to bolster their squad further in the coming weeks as they look to move up the Championship table. Here is the latest Plymouth Argyle transfer news...

Plymouth have Kaine Kesler-Hayden replacement lined-up

Argyle's director of football, Neil Dewsnip, confirmed to Plymouth Live that the club have a replacement for Kaine Kesler-Hayden lined-up and will be announced 'in the near future'.

Kesler-Hayden played in Saturday's draw away at Huddersfield Town before Dewsnip received a phone call at 6:30pm on Saturday evening from Aston Villa, informing him that they were exercising a recall option in his loan deal.

"The reason Kaine has been recalled is to be part of Aston Villa's first team squad. I am assured he is going nowhere else. We are already well down the line to finding a replacement for Kaine in the near future, but I can't tell you the name at the moment."

Argyle released a club statement saying: "Defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden will return to his parent club Aston Villa after the Midlands side exercised a recall option in his contract. The 21-year-old has made 27 appearances for Argyle since joining at the end of June. We thank Kaine for his efforts since he joined the club and wish him all the best for the future.

Morgan Whittaker latest

Plymouth Argyle have still not received any bids for starman Morgan Whittaker. Whittaker joined Argyle on a permanent basis just last summer from Swansea City for £1million, according to Plymouth Live.

He's been in great form for the Pilgrims, scoring 14 goals in 27 league appearances, and is currently third in the league's scoring charts.

However, despite this form, Plymouth say they have received no interest in the attacker. The club's CEO told Plymouth Live recently: "What I can say is that it is speculation. We have had no approaches from anybody. Not Brentford, not any club in Saudi Arabia. Nobody, so I don't know where the stories come from, but we haven't.

"Morgan has got three-and-a-half years on his contract. He's an important member of the squad. He wants to be here, he likes being here and he's going to be here."

Sky Sports pundit impressed by new Plymouth signing

New centre-back Ashley Phillips made his debut for the club in the draw with Huddersfield and Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally was impressed with what he saw from the 18-year-old.

McInally was a pundit on the Soccer Saturday programme and said on the show: “Ashley Phillips, 18 years old, on loan from Spurs, centre-back, the boy’s going to be a superstar."

He was voted the club's man of the match from his side's draw in Yorkshire in what was a very positive debut for the youngster. Argyle supporters will be hoping that this is just the start of a successful loan spell with the club.