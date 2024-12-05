This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Concerns have been raised at the size of the budget that Plymouth Argyle head-coach Wayne Rooney will be given in the January transfer window to try and turn his side's fortunes around in the Championship relegation battle.

The Greens have struggled in the second-tier in recent weeks, and while their home record remains relatively strong, Rooney's side are yet to win on the road this season.

Plymouth currently sit 21st in the league table, just one place and two points above managerless Hull City in the relegation zone, and have won just one of their last nine games, with 10 goals conceded in their last two outings against Norwich City and Bristol City.

Championship table (as of 3/12) Position Team Played GD Points 19. Luton Town 18 -13 18 20. Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21. Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22. Hull City 18 -9 15 23. QPR 18 -11 15 24. Portsmouth 16 -12 13

Rooney needs to try and solve numerous issues in the January window, most notably the Pilgrims' defensive record, which is the worst in the Championship so far, but he may face a stumbling block when it comes to wanting to splash the cash on new additions.

Plymouth Argyle's January budget questioned by Pilgrims fan pundit

Argyle have always operated on tight budgets, and their wage bill is estimated to be the second-lowest in the whole second-tier for this season, only bigger than newly-promoted Portsmouth.

Rooney's head-coach role means he works on transfers alongside sporting director Neil Dewsnip, and the club spent just under £2m on incoming player fees in the summer window on the likes of Rami Al-Hajj, Dan Grimshaw and Kornel Szucs, with most other players being signed either on loan or as a free transfer.

Plymouth need a real injection of life into their squad in the new year, but our Argyle fan pundit, Chris, has spoken of his worry about the lack of funds that could be available to the boss, and the potential lack of Championship-proven additions, as a result, after we asked him if he sees the club spending much money in the January window.

He said: “In a recent local press conference, Simon Hallett, the chairman of Plymouth Argyle, stated that there will be funds available to Wayne Rooney to make signings in the January transfer window.

“The concern is that Argyle have notably got one of the smallest budgets available to managers in the Championship, and as such, will be looking for as many bargains as possible.

“This may mean that we raid particular loan markets, or free transfers in order to bolster the squad.

“The issue with that is trying to find Championship-proven players to fit into the squad, like Andre Gray has done so far, what with being an ex-Premier League and Championship-proven striker.

“Considering the budget we have available, it may also be that we revert to our tactic of looking further afield, as we did with our Hungarian centre-back Kornel Szucs, as well as other players in the past, such as Ben Waine from New Zealand.

“However, this may reduce the opportunities for us to find Championship-proven players, which I think is going to be the key aspect that we need.

“It goes to show that having proven players and proven quality helps to bolster the squad as a whole.

“We do still have a loan spot available, and with so many players out, it may be an area that we look towards, and focus our budgets on.”

Rooney has the backing of Simon Hallett despite poor form

The main concern that Argyle fans will likely have, away from finances, is that the club could be without a head-coach as they head into a pivotal January window that could determine their future in the league for numerous years to come.

Rooney will want to at least be given the chance to work with their small budget in the new year, and see what players he can bring in either on loan or on free transfers, and he does look set to get that chance after being publicly backed by Greens chairman Simon Hallett in the wake of their damaging defeat at Ashton Gate.

"Fans are feeling the pressure, the board is feeling the pressure and Wayne is feeling the pressure," he recently told an Argyle fans forum via PlymouthLive.

"What we are going to do is not think about getting rid of him and changing him. We are thinking about how we can support him.

"So there are no conversations going on about replacing Wayne, but there are conversations going on about how we can support him to help him become the great coach we think is in there."

Whether that support will come in the way of sizeable investment into Argyle's playing squad remains to be seen, but it does seem highly unlikely that Rooney will be able to even compete with the teams around his side in the table in terms of fees spent on incoming players in January, which will not stand them in good stead for the rest of the campaign.