With the transfer window in full swing, there will be plenty of rumours and speculation flying round before it slams shut on August 30th, with players coming and going all over the country for the next two months.

After appointing Wayne Rooney as manager last month, Plymouth Argyle will be getting to work on bringing in recruits ahead of the next campaign, while a number of stars are also likely to leave Home Park before the season gets underway.

Nathanael Ogbeta has already signed on the dotted line ahead of the next campaign, as the ful-lback made the move from fellow Championship side Swansea City after his contract came to an end with the Welsh side.

With pre-season not getting underway for the next couple of weeks, there are still plenty of potential deals to be done before the squad reconvenes ahead of the 24/25 campaign, and here are a few of the rumoured transfers surrounding the club as it stands.

Birmingham City said to be chasing deal to bring Dan Scarr to St Andrew’s

Dan Scarr is of interest to recently relegated Birmingham City, according to a report from Football Insider.

The defender has been an influential figure at the heart of the Argyle backline since his arrival from Walsall in 2021 and his performances helped the Pilgrims to League One promotion in the 22/23 campaign.

Despite falling out of favour when Ian Foster came to the club earlier this year, the 29-year-old excelled upon his recall to the first team in the final few matches of the season and ultimately helped the Greens maintain their second tier status.

That survival was at the cost of the Blues, who will play in the third tier for the first time in 30 years, and they are said to have turned their attention to bringing the Bromsgrove-born man back to the club who brought him into the Football League in 2017.

With a contract that runs out next summer, Argyle could be tempted to part with their centre-back in the coming months, as they look to move on from the squad that earned them promotion to the second tier.

Tyreik Wright could be set for Bradford City return

Tyreik Wright looks set to leave Argyle for good this summer, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon stating that the former Aston Villa man could be in line for a third stint at Bradford City.

The pacy wide man has only featured in eleven matches since moving to Home Park in January 2023, having impressed in his first loan spell at Valley Parade in the first half of that season.

After just one start in the Championship, the Republic of Ireland youth international returned to Yorkshire in the most recent January transfer window and scored twice in 14 matches upon his return to the Bantams.

Tyreik Wright Plymouth Argyle league stats Appearances 11 Starts 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 As of June 20th, 2024, Source: FBRef

The 22-year-old seems to play his best football when with City and although Nixon suggests that he has interest from a number of other parties this summer, a return to familiar territory would see him favour a Bradford reunion.

With the forward getting regular game time and Argyle getting a player who doesn’t want to be at the club off the books, it looks set to be a good deal for all parties, with Graham Alexander getting an explosive League Two option ahead of the 24/25 campaign.

Plymouth Argyle face setback in pursuit of Aberdeen star Connor Barron

The Greens were said to be one of a number of clubs interested in a move for out-of-contract Aberdeen start Connor Barron earlier this month, but latest reports suggest the Scotland under-21 star is heading elsewhere this summer.

Argyle were said to be battling with the likes of Bologna and Hellas Verona of Serie A, as well as fellow EFL sides Stoke City, Swansea City, and Cardiff City for the midfielder’s signature, although it now looks like he will be signing for Scottish giants Rangers.

That is according to The Scottish Sun, who broke the news earlier this week that the young star has made up his mind about his next club, with a move to Ibrox set to be his preferred destination.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with a number of strong performances at Pittodrie since making his breakthrough in the 21/22 campaign, but Argyle will have to look elsewhere to bolster their options in the middle of the park during the off-season.