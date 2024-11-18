This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Plymouth Argyle will be targeting players who can steer them clear of Championship relegation.

One player Argyle were heavily linked with during the summer window was Michael Baidoo, who remained at Swedish side Elfsborg.

Given the attacking midfielder's form for his club, Wayne Rooney's side are being encouraged to explore a deal for the Ghanaian again in January, where his current club may be more receptive to doing a deal given their 2025 season will not start until the beginning of April.

Michael Baidoo has been sensational for Elfsborg this season

It is no wonder that Baidoo has been the subject of interest in England, considering his fine form in Sweden.

The 25-year-old has flourished domestically and in Europe, with a combined 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions, and he has more often than not been playing as a striker instead of his more natural advanced midfielder role this season.

One of Baidoo's most memorable moments of his career came in the Europa League, when he captained his side and scored the winning goal against AS Roma in early October.

This season has been the most prolific of Baidoo's career, and his impressive output is a representation of the impact he is having on the pitch - it can only be a matter of time before he makes the move to another league.

Plymouth Argyle urged to return for Michael Baidoo in January

Having previously held interest in Baidoo, submitting a club-record bid in the process, Plymouth could reignite their interest in the 25-year-old in January, but will likely face stiff competition for his signature.

When asked if there was a player his club was linked with who he wished had signed, FLW's fan pundit, Chris, said it would have to be the Ghanaian, who should once again be on their radar once the January transfer window opens at the start of 2025.

"One of the names who was very heavily linked with Argyle was Michael Baidoo, the Ghanaian attacking-midfielder currently playing for Elfsborg," Chris told Football League World.

"However, unfortunately, there was no deal done, and with the performances that he was producing, it seemed like it was a very much a missed opportunity.

"Hopefully, in the January transfer window we'll be able to pick this up again, and hopefully Michael Baidoo, as he expressed at the time, would be keen to join Argyle.

"Whether that be on a loan deal or maybe a possible permanent deal, we'll have to wait and see."

The European market has proved fruitful for Plymouth and Wayne Rooney

Plymouth utilised the European market successfully during the summer, and it is one that the Pilgrims will likely target again in the January window.

Ibrahim Cissoko and Kornél Szűcs arrived from Tolouse and Kecskeméti TE respectively and have been a hit at Home Park this season.

Chris described the reaction of fans over the summer to such deals before drawing on a particular success story.

"The summer transfer window raised many eyebrows with certain players that were brought in from various different leagues around the world," Chris added.

"There were also various names which no one had ever heard of before at Championship level, which again caused some concerns for many Argyle fans.

"However, some of those names have proved critics wrong, such as Kornél Szűcs, our Hungarian centre-back."

Not only does the market allow the club to sign untapped talent, but it also allows deals to be done at minimal cost.

Michael Baidoo's 2024 Allsvenskan (Swedish top tier) statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists 4 Goal conversion 25% Accurate passes per game 23.0 (83%) Touches 39.6

Plymouth and Rooney will have work to do in January to ensure they do not suffer relegation to League One.

With Cissoko out injured, the club are desperate for attacking flair and Baidoo could provide the perfect solution for the Pilgrims.

However, interest in the attacking-midfielder is likely to be fierce and, given Plymouth's current league standing, they would do well to secure such a signature.