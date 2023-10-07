Highlights Plymouth Argyle fans can enjoy pre-game festivities at the Green Taverners, with live music, meet and greets, and raffles before the match begins.

Green Taverners is a popular pub for home fans, serving local favorites and staying open after the game for celebration or commiseration.

Away fans visiting Home Park can go to the Britannia, known for its atmosphere and affordability, as part of the Wetherspoons chain. The Fans Fest at Green Taverners also welcomes away fans.

Life is good and everything positive for those of the Plymouth Argyle persuasion.

From teetering over the edge of administration to playing and holding their own in the Championship once again, the club have been on a real rollercoaster ride for a decade.

Throughout the highs and lows, it has to be said that the Green Army have stuck by their team and are now reaping the rewards for this.

Talking of Argyle fans, they have a solid selection of pubs to get the atmosphere going ahead of a fixture at Home Park, whether it be a Saturday afternoon or a chilly Tuesday evening.

Here are the best places to go for home and away fans in the area.

Best pub for Plymouth Argyle fans

Green Taverners is one popular spot for the local crowd as they get more and more excited about a game at Home Park.

“Doors open at 11am for fans to enjoy a drink and a pasty whilst being entertained by live music performances, meet and greets with ex Argyle players, and raffles. “Fanfest concludes once the football match starts at 3pm.”

Green Taverners are Plymouth through and through, given the fact that they sell pasties and also serve the local favourites on tap.

They open again after the games as well, so whether Argyle fans want to keep the celebrations going or to commiserate each other before heading home, it is the place to be.

Returning to the mention of food and pasties are the delicacies of Devon and Cornwall; an Ivor Dewdney van setting up shop at the entrance to Central Park, attracting a lot of fans as they make the walk up towards the Theatre of Greens.

As is the case in football grounds all over the country, food and drink is served within Home Park both in the hours leading up to the game and during as well. Whether you want a Thatcher’s cider, which goes down a treat in Devon, a beer or maybe even a soft drink.

Where can away fans go in and around Home Park?

The Britannia is frequented by a lot of away fans when making the trip down to Devon and it is actually known for its atmosphere due to the fact that Plymouth Argyle fans make an appearance there as well.

This is actually a part of the Wetherspoons chain, meaning that it is very cheap and cheerful, making a day trip to Plymouth particularly affordable.

It is roughly a 20-minute walk, coming in at just under a mile, and whilst it is a tiny bit hilly, it is perfectly manageable.

Alternatively, the Fans Fest is an event which is sometimes put on and this is accommodating to both home and away fans once again. As previously mentioned, this takes place at the Green Taverners.

There are a number of different spots for drinks in close proximity but some of these are more cafe and cocktail places than your traditional pub.