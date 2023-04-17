With just five matches left to play for Plymouth Argyle in League One, we really are down to the business end of the season.

Indeed, it is looking as though it could be an exciting end to the campaign for Argyle, too, with Steven Schumacher's side currently sitting top of the division.

With their promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday slipping up once again, Plymouth's victory over Exeter City in the Devon derby was made all the more sweet, as the three points from the match currently sees them sit top of the table.

A trip to Shrewsbury Town awaits Argyle, though, and with that said, below, we've taken a look at the latest team news surrounding the club.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle team news?

With Steven Schumacher yet to discuss fitness news with the media, at this moment in time, we are now aware if any injuries were picked up in the Devon derby.

However, unfortunately for Plymouth, it does seem as though they will once again be without a number of players for their League One clash tomorrow night.

Long-term absentee and goalkeeper Mike Cooper is going to be one of those.

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has been missing since early February with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Elsewhere, another player who was a regular in the Plymouth Argyle side until injury struck, Bali Mumba, is also set to miss the clash.

The 21-year-old has missed the last two games after picking up an injury away at Morecambe earlier this month.

27-year-old Mickel Miller could be another player to miss out on the clash with Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

The wide man has been in and out of the side with injuries since his arrival at the club last summer and was absent for the squad away at Exeter over the weekend.

James Bolton is also set to be absent, although, having played just eight games this season, his absence perhaps won't be felt as much as some of the others above.

After featuring in back to back games in March, the defender has not been in the squad for the club's last three matches.

Who are Plymouth's promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich playing in midweek?

With Plymouth's results important, so too are the ones of the club's around them, so we thought we'd take a quick look at who their promotion rivals are facing this midweek.

Second-placed Ipswich Town will be looking to make it another match unbeaten and a win when they host Port Vale at Portman Road tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday face a trip to Bristol Rovers, in a match the Owls surely have to win, as much for their confidence as their promotion chances.