Plymouth Argyle have had a lot of injuries in one specific area of the pitch.

The left-side of Argyle's defence has taken a bit of a beating when it comes to injuries.

Central defender Lewis Gibson was forced to miss out on Saturday's away game against Hull City. The Pilgrims and the Tigers shared the points.

Plymouth boss Michael Schumacher revealed after the match that the 23-year-old had been carrying the injury to his foot for a few weeks.

"In a game somebody stood on the top of his foot, and he has been trying to get through training sessions and get through games on painkillers and whatever," said Schumacher.

It's a quick turn around for the manager and his players as tonight they take on Millwall at Home Park. There have been some updates given on the fitness of Gibson and others, ahead of the match.

Lewis Gibson to return?

After the Hull game, the Argyle boss said that the club were waiting on results of a scan on the defender's foot to see how bad the injury was.

Well the results are in and Schumacher has said that the foot injury is not a serious one. However, he will miss the game against the Lions.

The 39-year-old said "Lewis is okay, he had a scan on Saturday, and it's nothing too major.

"I just spoke to him a couple of minutes ago and he's saying it has settled down a lot from the weekend but it's one of them, we don't want to take too many risks. He's not going to be available for tomorrow, he hasn't trained today."

Although the 23-year-old has been ruled out of action for the Millwall game, Schumacher did leave open the possibility that he could return at the weekend, against Swansea City. Even if he was to miss that game, they have a two-week international break afterwards so he would more than likely be back for the West Bromwich Albion game on October 21st.

More Plymouth injury news

The injury to Gibson was compounded by the fact that fellow left-sided centre back Brendan Galloway is still out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in April.

The Argyle manager said: "I think the plan is for him to do a little bit more over the international break. It's slowly but surely, that's what we have to do with Brendan."

These injuries meant that Macauley Gillesphey played his first start of the season against the Tigers, on Saturday. He had also been out of action recently, having had an operation on his groin that forced him to miss the start of the season.

The pile of hurt left-sided defenders doesn't stop there either. Left back Saxon Earley is also still suffering with an ankle issue. He and attacker Callum Wright are set to be sidelined for prolonged spells. Wright picked up a knee ligament injury in the club's 4-1 loss to Bristol City which could keep him off the field for up to seven weeks.