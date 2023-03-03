Plymouth Argyle team news: The players set to miss Charlton Athletic match

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s surprise 5-2 defeat at Peterborough United when they host Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Argyle will also be looking to avenge the 5-1 loss that they suffered at The Valley early on in the season to maintain their five-point cushion inside the automatic promotion places.

The Addicks drew 0-0 at Peterborough on Tuesday evening so the Pilgrims have the preparation advantage for this season, potentially an extra helping hand in a match they will already be strong favourites for.

Argyle have been the best home side in the league this season and their results at Home Park will likely be crucial with just 13 matches remaining in the division.

Here, we have taken a look at the players set to miss the Addicks clash…

Mike Cooper

Cooper has been out since the start of February with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss the remainder of the season.

Callum Burton has stepped in reasonably well since Cooper’s injury but is not of the same standard as the 23-year-old.

Dan Scarr

Scarr is another long term absentee in Devon and has been missing since the start of last month.

The commanding central defender will be missed as the Pilgrims dig deep in the coming weeks.

Conor Grant

Grant has been struggling with injuries for almost the entire campaign, making just seven league appearances, and has been missing since the end of October.

Steven Schumacher has addressed the positions that he covers in the transfer market.

Adam Randell

Randell has been an emerging star for Argyle this season but has been sidelined since early February, it may be difficult for the 22-year-old to find his way back into the side when he does return.

Jay Matete has hit the ground running since joining on loan from Sunderland in January and though he is a similar type of midfielder to Randell, he may establish a spot above him in the pecking order for when the midfielder is fit and available once more.

Tyreik Wright

Wright is not a long term absentee but is expected to miss the Charlton match, as was confirmed on the club’s website.