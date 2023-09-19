Plymouth Argyle strong start to the Championship campaign is set to continue in the coming weeks - though it's a south west derby up first on Tuesday night that will really get fans going.

The Pilgrims were promoted to the second-tier last season with an outstanding 101 points, pipping Ipswich to the title to crown themselves as the best team in League One. However, the Championship is a different kettle of fish - and Plymouth have found themselves doing well - though proceeds could be better at Home Park.

It's somewhat of a west country derby against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday evening, with Steve Schumacher looking to leapfrog Nigel Pearson in the table on the west coast - and Football League World takes a look at the team news for the game.

What is the latest Plymouth Argyle team news?

It could be a Plymouth debut for Mustapha Bundu on Tuesday evening. The Sierra Leone international joined in a deadline day transfer from Belgian giants Anderlecht, and after building his squad fitness, he is in contention for a place against Nigel Pearson’s men at Ashton Gate.

He arrived in the United Kingdom last Wednesday following a visa process, though he wasn’t tactically up to speed to play in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to table-topping Preston North End, but those teething problems are now likely dealt with.

Saxon Earley and Brendan Galloway both missed out in the loss in Lancashire. Having only featured in just one league game so far this season, it’s expected that 20-year-old Earley will miss out on a first-team place for the Pilgrims once more with Mikel Miller preferred in that position at the weekend.

Galloway, on the other hand, has yet to feature for Plymouth so far this season, and that is expected to continue as he recovers from a hamstring injury picked up at the end of last season, in what is somewhat of a left-back crisis for Steven Schumacher and his side.

Goalkeeper Michael Cooper of course remains out with a cruciate ligament rupture picked up in February last season, which means that Conor Hazard will man the fortress between the sticks.

But apart from that, they look good to go and cause problems against a Bristol City side that have lost just once all season, though the Robins themselves have only scored five goals in the campaign.

How are Plymouth Argyle doing in the Championship?

Of the three promoted teams, Plymouth are unsurprisingly the least talked about. On the one hand, you have high-flying Ipswich, with the Tractor Boys having won five and lost just one of their opening six games, sitting outside of the automatic promotion spaces by one goal, and they’re already five points clear of any potential play-off place.

At the other end of the table, you have Sheffield Wednesday - who are strong relegation candidates. The Owls have only picked up one point from their first six games, and it’s hardly a surprise to see them at the bottom of the division with Middlesbrough given that they have only bagged four goals all season.

Yet for Plymouth, it’s been a mixed bag. They’ll be delighted to be sat in 14th place and five points clear of the relegation zone. Two wins and a draw is good going, especially having played the likes of Southampton, Birmingham and Preston - teams who are all near the top of the table.

Plymouth were expected to be in and around the relegation spots at the start of the season, but the aim will instead be to avoid being dragged into the bottom three dogfight if they can continue to pick up big results such as wins over Blackburn and Huddersfield.