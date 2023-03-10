Plymouth Argyle team news: The players set to miss Barnsley match

With Ipswich Town returning to form, the race for automatic League One promotion has once again heated up and Plymouth Argyle will be striving to secure all three points when they visit Barnsley tomorrow afternoon.

However, there are not many, if any, harder destinations for the Pilgrims to visit at the moment with Barnsley accumulating 23 points from their last nine league games, winning their last four at Oakwell too.

Recording back-to-back victories, a third successive victory would be absolutely vital for the Pilgrims and could play a massive role in how the rest of this League One campaign plays out.

Whilst we wait for tomorrow’s clash to go ahead, here, we take a look at the latest Plymouth team news and who is set to miss out…

Sam Cosgrove

Sam Cosgrove has proven to be somewhat of a super sub at Plymouth this season, managing to score eight league goals from 10 starts and a further 17 appearances from the bench.

The towering forward is suffering from a calf strain at the moment and will subsequently miss tomorrow’s game at Oakwell but is not expected to be out for long.

The former Birmingham City attacker missed Tuesday evening’s victory over Derby County, playing 10 minutes the game before against Charlton Athletic.

Dan Scarr

Dan Scarr has been out of action for the Pilgrims since early February, missing the last six league games as a result.

A report from Plymouth Live suggests that he is closing in on a return from a foot injury but it is expected that Saturday will come too soon for the important defender.

Scarr is currently rebuilding his fitness levels ahead of a vital few games that are coming up.

Tyreik Wright, Michael Cooper and Adam Randell + Schumacher’s recent comments

Tyreik Wright, Michael Cooper and Adam Randell all remain sidelined for this fixture as it remains to be seen exactly how long the trio will be out for.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s victory against Derby County, whilst in conversation with Plymouth Live, Schumacher suggested that there are no fresh injury concerns coming into the encounter in Yorkshire tomorrow afternoon.