Ipswich Town are continuing to apply pressure on Plymouth Argyle's second automatic promotion position, with the Tractor Boys winning their last six league games.

Incredibly, the Suffolk club have not conceded during that time and are now a mere two points below the Pilgrims who haven't exactly been in bad form.

Steven Schumacher's side will be presented with an opportunity to extend the gap to five points when they visit Accrington Stanley tomorrow, with Ipswich not playing until the start of next month.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news and who is expected to be missing for Plymouth when they make the long trip up to the Wham Stadium tomorrow evening...

Sam Cosgrove

Sam Cosgrove has made a strong impact predominantly from the bench this season, with the on loan Birmingham City striker netting eight goals in just over 1,100 minutes of League One action.

The towering front man provides the Pilgrims frontline with a different kind of striking option but has missed the last few games because of a calf issue.

Ruled out for Saturday's game, it would be no surprise if he misses out again at Accrington.

Michael Cooper

Star goalkeeper Michael Cooper is a long-term absentee after he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a match against Sheffield Wednesday early last month.

Undergoing successful surgery recently, it is still likely that he will not be fit and available until the summer, however, there is still a glimmer of hope that he can return before then.

Cooper has attracted interest from the higher divisions in the past and it remains to be seen if his injury setback could make it easier for the Pilgrims to keep hold of the talented goalkeeper when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

Adam Randell

22-year-old midfielder Adam Randell has missed Plymouth's last seven fixtures and whilst he is seemingly making good progress, a return on Tuesday remains unlikely.

Struggling with an ankle issue at present, the young midfielder featured in all but two of Plymouth's league games before suffering his injury.

Other bits

The trio of Dan Scarr, Tyreik Wright and Conor Grant had been training ahead of Saturday's game against Forest Green Rovers.

Scarr returned to the squad on Saturday but was an unused substitute, whilst it remains to be seen if the other two players will be involved in any capacity tomorrow.