Highlights Rooney's passion and hard work evident in Plymouth Argyle's 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Ibrahim Cissoko's opening goal showcased team unity and improved attacking play.

Rooney's disappointment at not getting three points balanced by encouragement and pride in his team's performance.

Wayne Rooney secured his first point as Plymouth Argyle boss with a 1-1 draw with Hull City on Saturday, and the former Birmingham City boss looked like he loved every second of it!

Having gone into the break all-square, the Greens took the advantage in the game when summer recruit Ibrahim Cissoko broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half, with a well-taken goal to open his account for the club.

After going down 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season, the relief when the Dutchman rifled in his effort was palpable around Home Park, and nowhere more so than in the dugouts.

The joy that Rooney showed as his side notched their first league goal of the campaign will have Argyle fans delighted heading into the remainder of the campaign, with the former Manchester United man proving he is completely invested in his role in Devon.

Wayne Rooney overjoyed by Ibrahim Cissoko opener against Hull City

Argyle looked completely different from the team that got overpowered at Hillsborough the previous weekend when the Tigers came to town, with the team working as a unit to try and break down the visitors.

The whole side looked a lot more relaxed than they did in their trip to Yorkshire, as Rooney’s influence on the side began to take shape, with plenty of bright attacking play throughout the 90 minutes.

Plymouth Argyle vs Hull City stats 17/8/24 (FotMob) Plymouth Argyle Hull City 48% Possession 52% 0.69 Expected goals (xG) 0.80 16 Total shots 14 7 Shots on target 2 331 (81%) Accurate passes 359 (81%) 6 Corners 3

That confidence in the final third reaped rewards just after the break, as Morgan Whittaker floated in from the right-hand side, before finding Ryan Hardie in the penalty area, who in turn found Cissoko.

With his trademark quick feet, the Toulouse loanee opened up a half-yard of space in the tightest of areas, and got a shot away that powered past Ivor Pandur in the visitors’ net, and in turn took the roof off of Home Park in an instant.

The thousands of jubilant Janners in attendance completely erupted as they saw their side get their first league goal of the season, and that feeling was echoed on the bench, as Rooney leapt to punch the air, before being mobbed by his backroom staff.

The passion on show from a man who has been there, seen it, and done it all on the highest stage will have Argyle fans right behind their boss after a tricky first week back in competitive action, and the celebrations proved how united the club are as they look to compete at Championship level once again.

Wayne Rooney delighted with positive Plymouth Argyle performance

Although disappointed that his side didn’t emerge with all three points against the Tigers at the weekend, Rooney was pleased with his side’s display in front of their own fans, and the reaction to the opening day humbling at Hillsborough.

The Argyle boss told Plymouth Live: "It was night and day [from Sheffield Wednesday], just in terms of the energy, the commitment and the aggression, the tackling and getting to the ball and chances created. Everything. I'm just slightly disappointed we didn't get three points but I'm encouraged from a lot of what I have seen today.

"I think midweek helped as well, getting the win against Cheltenham. The lads have been great all week, to be honest. I'm slightly gutted for them really because I know the work they have put in.

"There is a lot of good hard-working players in that dressing room, and that wasn't them last week [against Sheffield Wednesday]. I know they were hurting from that. I'm pleased for them they have almost put that game to bed, but slightly gutted for them we didn't come away with the three points because I think we probably deserved it with the chances we created."

With the performances slowly improving under Rooney, Argyle fans will be hoping a first win is just around the corner, and if the squad have the same amount of passion as their boss does on the sidelines it is only a matter of time before they the victories start coming.