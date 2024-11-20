Plymouth Argyle and Wayne Rooney are set to be under the spotlight for the foreseeable future, with the news coming out this week of a documentary following the Greens’ boss in his role at Home Park.

Filming has already begun on the behind the scenes programme, according to a report from Plymouth Live, with the final product likely to be aired in the summer of next year.

The update has divided the Argyle fanbase massively, with a stark contrast in those that see the benefits in the extra publicity the club could get, and those who believe the appointment of Rooney has been nothing more than a publicity exercise.

Either way, Home Park is set to be starring on the small screen before too long, and Argyle will want to be seen in their best light when they do so, and avoid similar scenarios we have seen in the past.

‘Sunderland ’til I die’ rubs salt into the wounds

You can go back through the archives and find plenty of examples of fly on the wall documentaries within the football world over the past 30 years, with supporters always wager to get another view of their club that isn’t always available to the public.

Whether it is Premier Passions, which followed Sunderland during the 1996/97 season, The Four Year Plan which gave viewers an access-all-areas pass inside Queens Park Rangers’ journey from near-bankruptcy to the Premier League, or the latest updates on Salford City or Wrexham, there has been plenty to feast upon over the past few years, with Argyle set to be the latest to add to the list.

One of the most recent that Netflix had to offer was ‘Sunderland ’til I die’, which began with the Black Cats as they adapted to life in the Championship, following their relegation from the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

With owners Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven trying to keep the club afloat after dropping into the second tier, the Mackems’ mayhem continues right throughout that first series, with Simon Grayson [pictured] and Chris Coleman trying in vain to keep the club in the Championship.

While Jack Rodwell moped about picking up his hefty pay packet, George Honeyman and Lee Cattermole tried to rally the troops to keep the faint beating heart of the club alive, while the pain and desperation was seen by those who still bothered turning up to the Stadium of Light each week.

As the season rumbled on, the plight on Wearside got worse and worse, before relegation to League One was confirmed late in the campaign, with every second of Sunderland’s lowest point in recent history being stored on film forever.

While the Black Cats were left licking their wounds, their pain was being played out time and time again on streaming devices up and down the country, with owners, players and fans being ridiculed following their disastrous campaign.

Plymouth Argyle will want to avoid ‘Sunderland ’til I die’ repeat

With a battle on their hands this season to avoid the drop, Argyle will want to avoid being disgraced in the spotlight when the documentary comes to air next year, as Rooney’s life at Home Park gets analysed with a fine-tooth comb.

Championship standings Pos Team P GS GA GD Pts 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 15 26 -11 16 19 Hull City 15 16 20 -4 15 20 Preston North End 15 15 23 -8 15 21 Luton Town 15 17 26 -9 15 22 Cardiff City 15 14 23 -9 15 23 Portsmouth 15 16 28 -12 12 24 Queens Park Rangers 15 12 25 -13 10 Key: P= Games played, GS= Goals scored, GA= Goals against, GD= Goal difference

While the lure of being able to see everything that happens within Home Park will be something that will encourage many an Argyle fan to tune into the show, things could well backfire if results don’t pick up between now and the end of the season.

With 16 points from their first 15 games of the season, the Greens find themselves in 18th spot in the Championship as it stands, but just one point above the relegation zone, with eleven teams separated by just four points as it stands.

With the battle against the drop likely to be as tight as ever, there will be even more emphasis on Rooney and his side over the next few months, with every decision likely to be scrutinised, analysed and hypothesised once the behind the scenes footage comes to air.

Having produced their own fairytale story in the previous campaign - where they stayed up with a victory on the final day of the season - Argyle know full well how to put on a show, but if all goes down the pan in the new year, there will be plenty at Home Park that will have some explaining to do, as they look to cash in on the A-list status of their current boss.

Rooney’s appointment was a risk at the time, and with his every word, movement and breath being monitored now, there can be no room for error between now and the end of the season, with added pressure to perform mounted upon his and the club’s shoulders.