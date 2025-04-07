This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Plymouth Argyle look set for a vitally important summer transfer window, regardless of whether they're plying their trade in the Championship next season, or League One.

Miron Muslic's side are staring down the barrel of third tier football for next term, but hopes of a stay of execution grew after they were able to collect three precious points over Norwich City on Saturday.

That victory leaves the Pilgrims five points adrift of safety with just six games of the season to go, with Argyle still to play the likes of Sheffield United, Coventry City, Middlesbrough and Leeds United respectively.

Therefore, regardless of whether the club can perform a minor survival miracle, or are indeed dammed to League One football, a crucial summer of spending is in store.

"It's unlikely" - Plymouth Argyle's biggest summer transfer window fear revealed

We asked our Plymouth Argyle fan pundit, Chris: 'What is your main concern for Argyle in the summer transfer window - something that the club can't afford to happen?'

Chris said: "The upcoming summer transfer window will hold lots of twists and turns for Argyle, particularly if we get relegated down to League One football.

"With that, there are several players who I imagine will want to leave Argyle, as they wish to play regular Championship football.

"One of those which I believe will want to leave will be our more recent acquisition, Maksym Talovierov. The Ukrainian centre-back signed for a record-breaking £1.7m fee.

Talovierov's 24/25 Championship stats (as of 7 April) - per FotMob Appearances Goals Tackles won Dispossessed Avg. match rating 9 1 68% 0 6.86/10

"I believe that he's destined for greater things. With that, I believe that if we do get relegated to League One, it's unlikely that he'll want to stay with Argyle.

"However, he would be more of a hero if he decided he wishes to stay, and I think he would continue to be a firm favourite for many fans if he continues his action in green whilst we play in League One."

Having inked a three-and-a-half-year contract with Argyle upon making the switch to Home Park from Austrian side LASK in January, Talovierov evidently felt confident in the club's long-term vision.

Plymouth were sitting rock-bottom of the Championship on the day that he arrived at the football club (31 January), and so it's also safe to assume that the Ukrainian international was well aware that he was signing up to the possibility of League One football next season.

Therefore, Argyle fans may well not need to fear whether he will remain committed to the cause should they end up in the third tier next term, as much as they possibly are.

Even if he does wish to leave the club in the summer, not only are Plymouth in a strong position to reject that wish given his contract status, but the club are also in a position because of that where they can demand effectively whatever sort of fee they see fit.

However, Muslic, or indeed whoever is in charge of leading the team back to the Championship next season should that be the mission, will surely want to build that promotion push around the central defender, and make him a cornerstone of the squad moving forward.