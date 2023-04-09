Plymouth Argyle have been dealt an injury scare ahead of their League One run-in.

Indeed, Bali Mumba, currently on loan from Norwich City, has picked up an injury, the extent of which is currently unknown.

When did Bali Mumba's injury occur?

Mumba's scare came after Plymouth Argyle's Good Friday victory over Morecambe.

Indeed, although it was a win for the club on the pitch, Mumba being stretchered off in the latter stages of the match certainly put a dampener on things.

As per PlymouthLive, Mumba was even seen by Argyle supporters leaving the stadium with a knee brace on as he got back on to the club coach.

What has Steven Schumacher said about the injury?

Speaking to the media after the match, Mumba's injury, given his importance in this team was an obvious talking point.

However, unfortunately, Schumacher was unable to provide any real update on the situation, nor a timescale on just how long Mumba will be out for.

"He has landed awkward on his knee." Schumacher revealed to the media after the Morecambe clash, via PlymouthLive.

"He said he has done it before.

"I don't know the whole extent of it but he has landed awkward on his knee and he's upset in there.

"Fingers crossed it's not too bad."

How much of a blow would losing Bali Mumba be for Plymouth?

Losing any starter at this stage of the season, with what is at stake for Plymouth, is obviously going to be a blow.

Indeed, then, when it comes to a player as crucial as Bali Mumba, it could be a massive loss for Steven Schumacher's side if this injury proves to keep him out for any length of time.

The 21-year-old has been excellent on loan from Norwich this campaign, excelling at wing-back.

So far, in his 37 League One outings, he has scored six goals and registered an even more impressive nine assists.

What is Plymouth's current situation in the race for promotion?

Fortunately, Plymouth do find themselves in a good league position should this Mumba injury prove to be one that will see him miss matches.

Indeed, Plymouth Argyle speculate that it seems 'highly unlikely' that Mumba will feature in the club's League One clash versus Lincoln on Monday and so they certainly look like having to cope without him for at least one game.

Argyle currently top the third tier, but have Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley in close pursuit.

Indeed, Argyle sit top on 83 points, Ipswich are second on 81, Sheffield Wednesday third on 81, and Barnsley, further back but still in the race, on 75.