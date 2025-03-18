Plymouth Argyle have been dealt another blow in their battle to avoid the drop in the Championship, with the news that Maxi Talovierov has suffered a knee injury while away with the Ukraine national squad.

The international side’s official social media channels posted the update regarding the defender on Tuesday morning, stating that he has flown back to England to be assessed.

The Pilgrims’ club doctors will take care of his recovery from there, leaving Argyle having to stitch together a backline that has had its fair share of injury concerns through the season.

With a six-point deficit to make up in the remaining eight games of the season as they battle for their Championship status, the loss of the club’s record transfer will be a massive blow to boss Miron Muslic.

Maxi Talovierov ruled out of Ukraine matches due to knee injury

The last thing Argyle need right now is injuries to any of their first-team regulars, but the latest setback was announced by the Ukraine Football Association on Tuesday, just days after Maxi played all 90 minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Derby County at Home Park.

“Max Taloverov has left the national team’s camp,” the post on X wrote.

“Defender will miss games at March due to knee injury.

“Player will return to Plymouth. The club's doctors will take care of his further recovery.

“Get well soon, Tal”

It remains to be seen how long the 24-year-old will be out for, but having established himself as a key part of the backline since his arrival from LASK in January, Muslic may well have to rethink his plans between now and the end of the season, depending on the severity of the injury.

Maxi Talovierov Plymouth Argyle Championship stats (FotMob) Appearances 9 Starts 9 Minutes played 799 Goals 1 Tackles won 17 Interceptions 8 As of 18/3/25

Miron Muslic and Plymouth Argyle dealt another blow in relegation battle

Maxi’s setback is just the latest for a beleaguered Argyle side this season, with the Pilgrims suffering their fair share of knocks and strains over the course of the season.

Brendan Galloway has already been ruled out for the season after picking up an issue with the upper part of his leg in a 1-1 draw with Oxford United back in January, while Joe Edwards is only just returning from a hamstring tear in October.

Kornel Szucs has also had time on the sidelines of late, while Julio Pleguezuelo was also stretchered off in the 2-1 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park last week.

With such an unsettled backline, Muslic [pictured] has his work cut out in trying to keep things organised and settled at the back, with those defensive frailties capitalised on by Derby in that relegation six-pointer last time out.

Maxi had become a regular in the starting lineup alongside Nikola Katic after the pair arrived at Home Park in January, and had gained plenty of plaudits for his whole-hearted displays, with Pleguezuelo, Szucs or Victor Palsson lining up alongside them.

But if the recent injury sees the reported £1.7 million man out for some time, another rejig at the back will be required as the Greens look to pull off another miracle to keep themselves in the second tier for another season.