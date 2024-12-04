This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Plymouth Argyle's form has taken a major hit in recent weeks, and the Devonshire club have dropped into the clutches of those in the relegation zone following two big away defeats.

The Pilgrims were beaten 6-1 by Norwich City last Tuesday, before Bristol City ran out 4-0 winners at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

There has been heavy criticism thrown at manager Wayne Rooney for the manner in which his team lost those games, but he has been backed by the hierarchy at Home Park to turn this run around and pull Argyle away from danger.

However, with there now being obvious pressure on the ex-Birmingham City and Derby County manager, there will be some sections of the Plymouth fanbase looking at potential successors, including former boss, Steven Schumacher.

Verdict made on potential Schumacher return

Although Rooney has struggled to get results on the road, at home, the Pilgrims have been very strong. They have gained 15 of their 17 points on their own patch, and this strength has allowed them to stay just outside the dropzone for now.

But, with clashes against Oxford United and Swansea City coming up, the 39-year-old knows that he has to pick up crucial points in those matches to ensure his future at the club does not come into greater question.

Schumacher would be the first name on the list of some Argyle supporters following the success he has had in the past, and Football League World has asked their Plymouth Fan Pundit, Chris, if he would like to see a return of the Liverpudlian.

He told FLW: "Looking over several social media channels, it's clear there's a division of fans who would be pleased to see the return of our League One winning head coach, Steven Schumacher.

"There is also a division of fans who also believe that the return of Steven Schumacher would be a backwards move for the club as they would see the way he left us for Stoke City as a bit of a detriment to having him back."

Chris continued: "Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing the return of Steven Schumacher. However, I'm still confident that Wayne Rooney is the man for the job, seeing that the board are willing to back him all the way as well as to provide him with additional funds for the January transfer window.

"I also believe that the injury crisis of late has had a significant impact on our performances. However, some additional support around defensive guidance and defensive coaching may be required for Wayne Rooney to develop his managerial skills."

Schumacher's record at Plymouth is very good

Schumacher was sacked by Stoke City in September, despite a relatively decent start to the season, and was replaced by Narcis Pelach, who has not managed to show true improvements at the bet365 Stadium yet.

The 40-year-old has been without a job since, but it would not be a surprise to see him return to Home Park if given the opportunity, especially considering how successful he was during his time with Plymouth.

Argyle won promotion to the Championship in the 2022/23 campaign under the guidance of Schumacher, beating Ipswich Town to the league title with 101 points from 46 games, before making the switch to Stoke just a few months into the next season.

Steven Schumacher Plymouth Argyle League Stats (TransferMarkt) Matches 94 Wins 51 Draws 18 Losses 25 Goals Scored 151 Goals Conceded 108 Points 171

Although he left the club in a way that will still leave a sour taste in the mouths of some supporters, there is no question about his ability to get the most out of his teams, and he may just be able to fix some of the defensive issues that the Pilgrims are facing right now.

However, it must be stated that Rooney still has time to turn around this season and prove his managerial worth. The England and Manchester United legend has shown in the past that he has some strong tactical nous, but will need the results to prove that quickly.