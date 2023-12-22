Highlights Steven Schumacher has joined Stoke City as their new manager, leaving his previous club Plymouth Argyle.

Schumacher made the decision to join Stoke because he saw it as an opportunity to work for a higher-profile club and improve as a coach and manager.

Stoke City is currently 19th in the Championship table and will be looking to avoid relegation, with Schumacher's first game in charge against Millwall on Saturday.

Steven Schumacher has revealed what convinced him to make the switch to Stoke City.

The 39-year-old departed Plymouth Argyle this week to take the reins of the first team squad at the Bet365 Stadium.

Schumacher earned a lot of praise for his work at Home Park, leading the Pilgrims back to the Championship for the first time since 2010.

He departed Plymouth with the team sitting 16th in the second division table, with the club aiming to maintain their status at this level beyond one campaign.

But they will now have to do so without their manager, with Schumacher now in charge of the Potters, having taken his first training session at his new club on Tuesday.

Schumacher: “Stoke City is a huge club”

Schumacher has opened up on the decision to jump ship from Plymouth to Stoke.

He has claimed that the opportunity to work for a higher profile club was not one he felt he could turn down at this stage of his career.

“Obviously Stoke City is a huge club,” said Schumacher, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“Where we're currently at in the league isn't ideal nor what was expected at the start of the season.

“But it's the opportunity to come to a club which has a bigger profile, the facilities and infrastructure that give me the chance to improve as coach, manager and head coach.

“That was what made the decision.

“It was a big decision but I think it's the right one.”

Schumacher’s final game in charge of Plymouth was a 3-2 win over Rotherham United last weekend.

The Englishman enjoyed a successful two years in charge of the club, guiding them to a League One title triumph with an impressive points haul of 101.

Neil Dewsnip and Kevin Nancekivell have been put in charge of the Pilgrims on a temporary basis as they search for Schumacher’s successor.

Stoke City league position

Stoke are currently 19th in the Championship table, three points behind the new manager’s former club.

The gap to the relegation zone is three points as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

The Potters will be keen to avoid relegation to League One, with their sights set further up the Championship table.

Schumacher’s first game in charge at his new club will come this weekend with a home clash against 20th place Millwall on Saturday.

A positive appointment by Stoke

Stoke needed to make a big decision after the run of form that Alex Neil oversaw, and they have acted quickly and decisively to move on from the former manager.

Schumacher has built up a promising CV from his first couple of years in management, doing impressive work at Plymouth.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and immediate success won’t happen overnight, but this is an appointment that has a lot of potential.

One man also won’t fix everything, and his arrival should now also spark a review of the internal structures surrounding the club, such as recruitment, spending and other important factors involved in the running of a team.