Plymouth Argyle owner Simon Hallett has come out in support of Wayne Rooney and says the former England international's future isn't in danger at this point.

Speaking to Plymouth Live at a recent fans' forum, Hallett acknowledged that recent results had been poor, but that sacking Rooney wasn't the solution he was going to choose.

The Pilgrims made a fairly respectable start to the season - and their 3-1 victory against Luton Town at the end of September raised many supporters' hopes.

But some of their results in November have left Plymouth fans fearing the worst.

Winning just five points from six league games last month, they recently suffered a 6-0 loss against Norwich City and a 4-0 defeat away at Bristol City.

Conceding goals at an alarming rate, plenty of Plymouth fans are now sceptical about Rooney, and wouldn't mind seeing a change in the dugout.

They now sit in 21st place and two points above the drop zone - and it may only be a matter of time before they fall into the bottom three.

In terms of those currently in the relegation zone, Hull City will have a new manager in place sooner rather than later, Queens Park Rangers have managed to pick up some positive results recently, and Portsmouth have two games in hand.

Championship table (21st-24th) Team P GD Pts 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 Queens Park Rangers 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13 (Table correct as of December 3rd, 2024)

Having only just avoided relegation at the end of last season, they will need to pick up quite a few points in the coming months to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Championship beyond the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It's fair to say that the Pilgrims have some key players out of action at this stage, including Morgan Whittaker, Brendan Galloway, Conor Hazard, Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani.

All of these players were missing for the game at Ashton Gate last weekend and that was a real blow, with Whittaker and Cissoko establishing themselves as key players at Home Park.

Simon Hallett reveals Plymouth Argyle stance on Wayne Rooney

It would be easy for Hallett to pull the trigger now and sack Rooney, knowing that the former England international endured a torrid spell at his previous club Birmingham City.

But he is keen to support his manager, telling Plymouth Live: "Clearly, we are all under pressure. We are not playing well, we are not doing on the pitch what we wanted us to do.

"So we are all feeling the pressure. Fans are feeling the pressure, the board is feeling the pressure and Wayne is feeling the pressure. What we are going to do is not think about getting rid of him and changing him. We are thinking about how we can support him.

"So there are no conversations going on about replacing Wayne but there are conversations going on about how we can support him to help him become the great coach we think is in there."

Wayne Rooney must heed Hull City warning

Rooney seems to have the backing of key figures at Home Park right now.

But things can change very quickly - and another two or three losses could pile a lot more pressure on the board to make a change in the dugout.

Results are king at this stage and if he can't get points on the board, it will only be a matter of time before he's relieved of his duties in Devon.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali came out in support of Tim Walter during the previous international break, but the latter was sacked not too long after that.

Rooney must produce results in the short term to survive.