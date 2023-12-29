Highlights Plymouth Argyle are in talks with Paul Cook to become their new manager, making him the top contender for the position.

The Pilgrims are searching for a replacement for Steven Schumacher, who left to take over at Stoke City earlier this month.

The 56-year-old is currently managing Chesterfield, who sit top of the National League table.

Plymouth Argyle have held talks with Paul Cook about becoming the Championship club's new manager.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say that the Chesterfield manager is now the top contender to take charge of first-team affairs at Home Park.

Plymouth searching for Steven Schumacher replacement

As things stand, Plymouth are searching for a new manager, following the departure of Steven Schumacher earlier this month.

The 39-year-old left the Pilgrims after two years as first-team manager of the club, to take over at Championship rivals Stoke City.

Neil Dewsnip has since been in caretaker charge at Plymouth, where he has overseen draws at home to Birmingham and away at Cardiff in his two games in interim charge of the club so far.

Now though, it appears that the south coast club could be closing in on a longer-term replacement for Schumacher at Home Park.

Cook emerging as potential new Plymouth manager

It was previously reported by Football Insider that Cook was being considered as a candidate to take over at Plymouth, but that he was not the only option to fill the role at that time.

Now however, it seems as though the 56-year-old is closing in on a return to the Championship with Plymouth.

According to this latest update from the same outlet, Cook has now held talks with the Pilgrims about the vacant managerial role at Home Park, and is therefore the top contender for the role.

Cook is currently manager of National League side Chesterfield, having returned to the club for a second spell in charge in February 2022.

The 56-year-old guided the Spirietes to the National League play-off final last season, where they were denied promotion back to the Football League after a penalty shootout defeat to Notts County.

Chesterfield now sit top of the National League table this season, seven points clear of the play-off places with two games in hand.

Plymouth making a solid return to the Championship

Following their promotion as League One title winners at the end of last season, Plymouth have had a steady if unspectacular return to the second-tier since the start of the campaign.

The Pilgrims have taken 28 points from 24 league games so far, meaning they are currently 16th in the Championship standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Plymouth are next in action on Friday night, when they travel to St Mary's to face Southampton in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Plymouth Argyle next five fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue Competition 29/12/23 18:00 Southampton St Mary's Championship 01/01/24 15:00 Watford Home Park Championship 06/01/24 15:00 Sutton United Home Park FA Cup 13/01/24 15:00 Huddersfield Town John Smith's Stadium Championship 20/01/24 15:00 Cardiff City Home Park Championship As of 29th December 2023

Cook could be a useful appointment for Plymouth

It does feel as though bringing Cook to Home Park could turn out to be a smart move from Plymouth.

Cook has a huge amount of managerial experience from across the Football League throughout his career.

That could certainly be helpful for the Pilgrims as they look to re-establish themselves in the Championship, especially given that is something Cook did with Wigan on more than one occasion.

With that in mind, there is an argument to be made that there are reasons to be optimistic about there links, for those of a Plymouth persuasion.