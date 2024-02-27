Highlights Alfie Devine and Darko Gyabi joined Plymouth Argyle in January, boosting midfield.

Gyabi impressed in his debut and continued to shine, proving to be a key asset.

Plymouth should consider pursuing Gyabi permanently or on loan, given his growing impact.

Plymouth Argyle had a busy January transfer window in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Replacing Middlesbrough-bound Finn Azaz was the biggest task for the powers that be and a pair of loanees arrived that they hoped would fit that bill.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Alfie Devine and Leeds United’s Darko Gyabi are the two in question and the latter is someone that Argyle should look into bringing back on board in the summer after performing well for the club thus far.

A strong start to life in Plymouth

Gyabi made his Plymouth Argyle debut in the 1-1 draw away at Huddersfield Town, on January 13th.

He went on to play every minute possible for the next month, the only break being the two FA Cup meetings with Leeds United for which he wasn’t eligible.

The midfielder also missed the league defeat at the hands of Daniel Farke’s men, but otherwise, he has seven out of seven starts to his name.

Gyabi, who is just 20 years of age, is one of the January signings that worked with Ian Foster in the England youth set-up, a factor that clearly motivated the new manager’s scouting process.

Argyle’s latest outing saw them back from a barren run by beating Middlesbrough 2-0 at the Riverside. The second goal was scored by Scotsman Ryan Hardie and it was Gyabi who assisted him, a first goal contribution in green and white for the loanee.

Gyabi was actually named as the Man of the Match and supporters were quick to praise the impact he made in the monumental win but it was far from his first impressive performance.

The Leeds loanee has been getting better and better with every outing, growing into his place in the Argyle side and threatening to make an impact in central midfield and the final third.

Gyabi has completed 75.6% of his passes, has created seven chances across his seven appearances, and averages 0.88 successful dribbles per 90 - putting him among the top 30% of Championship players for his position (FotMob).

He is putting the work in out of possession as well - averaging 1.47 tackles won, 6.9 duels won, 1.62 aerial duels won, and 1.17 interceptions per 90 (FotMob).

While these aren't yet groundbreaking numbers, his importance to Foster's side is growing week on week as gets more and more comfortable at Championship level. His confidence, on and off the ball, has been clear to see and he looks to be fitting in well at Home Park.

Related Plymouth Argyle have contract call to make on 2024 surprise package: View This 2022 signing has made a real impact for Plymouth Argyle this season, perhaps against the odds as well.

Testing Leeds’ resolve over Gyabi

A huge comeback win against Leicester City on Friday night has the potential to be season-defining for Leeds.

The gap at the top of the Championship has closed to six points as a result and the Whites' high-flying form comes at the perfect time in relation to their promotion hopes.

Promotion back to the Premier League for the West Yorkshire giants would be the perfect scenario for those of an Argyle persuasion, making a permanent deal for Gyabi all the more likely come the end of this season.

Looking at the midfield depth at the disposal of Farke as well as his comments on the youngster last month make an Elland Road exit perfectly plausible for their on-loan midfielder in the summer.

Leeds United's midfield cohort and their Championship stats, as per Transfermarkt Player In the matchday squad Appearances Goals/assists Minutes Ethan Ampadu 34 34 1 3,060 Archie Gray 34 32 3 2,707 Glen Kamara 30 26 2 2,028 Ilia Gruev 29 19 1 927

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, the German boss had this to say about Gyabi during the January transfer window, as the links to Argyle grew.

“We feel it will be good for him to go on loan because he has to grow up in his maturity on a senior level.”

Whilst this may be the case for several younger players, the use of that word maturity could point to Farke looking elsewhere for midfield reinforcements if his side returned to the top flight.

Finnish international Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev are the current duo in Leeds’ midfield, not to mention that Ethan Ampadu can play there as well as at centre-back, while they also have rising star Archie Gray. Those four players have been hugely effective so far this season and given the club’s spending in years gone by, Farke would surely be able to dip into the transfer market.

It's hard to see Gyabi playing Premier League football for Leeds next term and that looks like good news for the Pilgrims.

The youngster's potential is there for all to see, which would make it a no-brainer of a deal for Argyle. A permanent move would be ambitious but the same would've been thought of landing Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker, two players of a similar age profile to the Leeds man, after they impressed on loan so the precedent is there from a Plymouth perspective.

Equally, if a permanent deal isn't attainable, then going in for a second loan as was the case with Azaz would be hugely worthwhile too.

Gyabi is going from strength to strength as an Argyle man and so the Devonshire club should be making early moves to line up a potential summer move - whether that's permanent or on loan.