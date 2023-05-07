Plymouth Argyle will be playing their football in the Championship next season, following what has been a fantastic campaign for Steven Schumacher's side.

The end to the 2021/22 campaign was a difficult one for fans to take, however, the response has been perfect, and they will be looking to crown the campaign off by winning the third-tier title and exceeding 100 points.

With promotion now secured, the club's hierarchy and recruitment staff can make more definitive plans when it comes to the upcoming summer transfer window, and naturally, they can grow more ambitious.

The ultimate ambition for next season will be to avoid the Championship drop, however, they certainly have what it takes to enjoy a stress-free campaign.

Which Blackpool duo could help Plymouth progress in the Championship?

Blackpool's relegation back to the third-tier leaves them somewhat exposed when it comes to some of their more talented individuals, and it will be interesting to see who they can retain and which players might secure themselves an immediate route back to the second-tier.

Midfielder Keshi Anderson is a gifted technician who Blackpool sorely missed throughout the season because of injury, however, now that he is back and fit again, he could be a player of interest at Plymouth.

A very calm and composed midfield operator, who can also operate in slightly more advanced positions, the 28-year-old would be a welcomed addition at several clubs at Championship level.

Anderson also reads the game very well and can impress in games where his side see a lot of the ball and in matches where time on the ball is limited, something that the Pilgrims may have to concede in the higher division.

Centre-back Marvin Ekpiteta should also be considered by the Pilgrims now that promotion has been confirmed, with the athletic defender still rather highly rated in the context of the Championship.

A player that is comfortable with the ball at his feet and quick to react to danger, the 27-year-old would be able to help Plymouth readapt to the rigours of Championship football.

The 2020 signing is also a real leader and continued to star until an injury was picked up three months ago.

Could Plymouth Argyle pull off a deal for the Blackpool duo?

Keshi Anderson is set to see his contract at Bloomfield Road expire in the summer and an opportunity to remain in the Championship could be too tempting to turn down, with the project at Plymouth and enticing one.

As for Ekpiteta, he is about to enter the final year of his current deal and certainly has what is required to continue operating at second-tier level.

An experienced and athletic defender like the 27-year-old could be exactly what the Pilgrims will look for when the summer transfer window commences.