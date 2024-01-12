Highlights Clarke-Harris could wait for better offers before the transfer window closes, creating an opportunity for Plymouth Argyle.

Clarke-Harris has a strong goal-scoring record and could be a "terrific replacement" at Charlton Athletic.

Plymouth Argyle would benefit from signing Clarke-Harris to provide healthy competition in their relegation battle.

Plymouth Argyle endured a disappointing start to their first January transfer window back in the Championship.

Manager Steven Schumacher left Devon for Stoke City, eventually taking Luke Cundle with him, and, of course, Finn Azaz was recalled by Aston Villa to be sold to Middlesbrough.

The capture of Ashley Phillips was a good way to bounce back for Argyle, as was the capture of Darko Gyabi from Leeds United, and they could do a lot worse than joining the chase for Jonson Clarke-Harris between now and the end of the month.

Current Clarke-Harris situation

Jonson Clarke-Harris has been the subject of a lot of serious interest from Charlton Athletic.

Alfie May has been thriving for the Addicks but the injury issues with Miles Leaburn present the need for a fresh injection in the attacking third.

Peterborough United made the bold decision to transfer list Clarke-Harris in the summer with this being the final year of his current deal. An £800,000 move was agreed for him to rejoin Bristol Rovers but that fell through, and so he instead started the 2023/24 campaign as a Posh player.

With six goals in 17 league outings, he has continued to deliver in front of goal in spite of contract worries. Charlton swooping in looked perfect for all parties and Darren Witcoop originally reported that Michael Appleton’s side were “edging closer” to a £450,000 deal.

The latest update has added another twist to the tale, courtesy of The Peterborough Telegraph. They have written that Clarke-Harris “could wait to see if better offers come in before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.”

Plymouth could represent this so-called better offer for the striker.

Related Leeds United must welcome Plymouth Argyle transfer advance: View Plymouth Argyle are sniffing around Elland Road with two Leeds United players on their radar.

Potential for Plymouth Argyle to pounce

Clarke-Harris first joined Peterborough in 2020 and has regularly found the back of the net.

Across his whole tenure at London Road, the 29-year-old has scored 84 times in 170 outings, as well as contributing 12 assists.

Jonson Clarke Harris' statistics for Peterborough United, as per Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists Minutes 2023/24 (as of 11.01.24) League One 17 6 0 1,173 2022/23 League One 46 26 4 4,002 2021/22 Championship 41 12 3 2,997 2020/21 League One 45 31 3 3,908

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer labelled the striker as a potentially “terrific replacement” for Leaburn at Charlton. Most of his football, his best football in particular, has come at the League One level, which is what makes the links to the London club understandable.

As shown in the table above, Peterborough were in the Championship for 2021/22, and he still continued to deliver.

For a side condemned to relegation, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with three assists from 41 league outings is a very respectable return.

The striker situation down in Devon is hit-and-miss with many viewing Ben Waine as a young player who is not ready yet. Ryan Hardie is the starter and his tally of nine league goals is bettered by only Morgan Whittaker.

The Scotsman picked up a nasty injury to the head in the 3-2 win over Rotherham United in mid-December. He has scored in all three outings since, pointing to his importance to the team.

Both him and Sierra Leone international Mustapha Bundu had to be substituted in that brutal game against the Millers, showing just how quickly things can change.

Clarke-Harris would be a genuine threat to Hardie for the starting spot, healthy competition let’s say, and a side embroiled in a relegation battle need as many goals as possible.

Making a surprise move for the Posh forward would be very smart business for Argyle, particularly given the cut-price that is seemingly on offer.