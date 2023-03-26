Plymouth Argyle may have two separate lists of transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

One would be on the condition that they win promotion to the Championship and the other incase they falter and end up remaining in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday's surprise 1-0 defeat at Forest Green Rovers this afternoon aided the Pilgrims' bid to seal promotion, but with Ipswich Town and Barnsley still in the hunt it is not the time to start counting their chickens.

Argyle conducted an outstanding summer transfer window ahead of this season and will need to be just as smart in preparing to consolidate in the Championship or go again in the third tier.

Argyle could be looking at players that fit into both categories at the moment, who may be willing to join the Pilgrims regardless of whether they get over the line this season or not.

Here, we have taken a look at two players that Argyle should be scouting to prepare for the summer...

Josh Coburn

Coburn's form has dropped off in the last couple of months, when he had otherwise looked too good for League One on loan at Bristol Rovers from Middlesbrough.

Boro may be hoping to loan the 20-year-old to Argyle in League One or the Championship next season, given the strong reputation they have built by having a positive impact on the likes of Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba this season.

Coburn has already adapted to life away from Teesside and therefore could be in a good position to knuckle down and demonstrate what he is capable of in the senior game next term.

The striker position will be prioritised in the summer with Sam Cosgrove set to return to Birmingham City.

Joe Ward

Ward is out of contract at Peterborough United in the summer and there is a good chance he is playing Championship football next season.

The 27-year-old would fit in well at Argyle in an attacking wing back role and would probably offer Steven Schumacher an upgrade on Joe Edwards.

The 32-year-old remains a very reliable performer for the Pilgrims but at this stage of his career the club may be planning to bring in his successor.

The club's trajectory suits that of Ward, and stylistically it is hard to think of a player more ready to slot in and adjust quickly under Schumacher.

Ward's experience in the second tier with Posh in the recent past could also come in very handy.