Plymouth Argyle left Portman Road empty-handed despite putting in a valiant effort.

Ipswich Town are nigh on unstoppable at the moment and Steven Schumacher’s men could not break their resolve on the weekend.

The Devonshire team are six points clear of the relegation zone at the time of writing and their win over Sheffield Wednesday last week was an impressive one.

Schumacher and co may utilize the January transfer window when it rolls around but, in the meantime, former Brentford man Tarique Fosu could be an ideal fit for Plymouth Argyle.

All about Tarique Fosu

Tarique Fosu truly announced himself on the EFL stage during a solid spell with Charlton Athletic between 2017 and 2019.

Fosu scored 11 goals and assisted a further 10 in his 65 games for the Addicks. He was even part of the Charlton team that beat Sunderland in the League One play-off final at Wembley, with Patrick Bauer sealing the victory in the 94th minute.

The Ghana international then contributed to 15 league goals in his only season with Oxford United before signing for Brentford.

As a Brentford man, Fosu enjoyed play-off success once again - he was an unused substitute under the arch as the Bees beat Swansea City 2-0.

Loan moves to Stoke City and Rotherham United have followed with the 27-year-old unable to become a regular in the Premier League. He didn’t pull up any trees with either of these Championship clubs and so departed Brentford following the expiration of his contract, having made one single top-flight appearance.

Where would he fit in at Plymouth Argyle?

Fosu being out of contract makes this possible signing more intriguing for those of a Plymouth Argyle persuasion more enticing already given how reticent they are to spend large sums of money.

Granted, the club did buck the trend in the summer when they spent two record-breaking fees on Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker, but this won’t become common practice.

The aforementioned duo are those tasked with providing the width for Steven Schumacher and so Fosu would be brought in to offer cover and competition.

Whittaker and Mumba contributed to 16 goals each last term for Argyle, even though the former returned to parent club Swansea City in January.

Fosu failed to find the back of the net in a Stoke shirt and managed just one goal for Rotherham and so confidence is something he may be lacking in currently. Schumacher has proven at Home Park to be a manager capable of instilling confidence in all sorts of players, making it a suitable landing spot.

Whittaker tucked away a pair of impressive finishes against Wednesday and Ipswich whilst notching a hat-trick in the romp over Norwich City.

His six goals and three assists have him tied with Ryan Hardie at the top of the Argyle scoring charts but there may well be a lack of depth in the wide areas.

Callum Wright has been struggling with injuries as of late whilst his namesake Tyreik Wright has played just 53 Championship minutes thus far with the jury amongst the Green Army remaining out on the latter.

Fosu has proven to be a very capable in the EFL, more so in League One but Schumacher could be the perfect manager to help him go to that next level.

Argyle are going to need more options in the attacking third come the January transfer window and they could do a lot worse than the former Brentford man in question.

This is a deal that suits all parties and so the Pilgrims should strike as soon as possible to win the race ahead of other possible suitors.