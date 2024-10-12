Plymouth Argyle were rocked this summer, as academy graduate Michael Cooper rejected a new deal to extend his stay with the club.

The Greens were reportedly prepared to make the goalkeeper the best paid player at the club to keep him at Home Park, but with less than 12 months left on his current deal, the 25-year-old made his intentions clear.

That led to a move to Sheffield United in August, with the Blades reportedly paying £2 million for the Argyle man, with a further £2 million due to be paid in add-ons in the future.

With his burgeoning reputation, there were many that believe the Devon outfit could have expected much more for one of the top stoppers in the EFL, but with his contract situation the way it was, the Yorkshire side got themselves a bargain.

With that feeling of being burned still fresh in their mind, Argyle should be moving to protect another one of their own in the coming months in Adam Randell, to avoid a repeat scenario occurring in the future.

Adam Randell impact on Plymouth Argyle continues to grow

Just like Cooper, Randell emerged through the Argyle academy, and has since established himself as a key figure in the heart of the Greens’ midfield.

With his passing range and ability to sniff out danger, the 24-year-old has quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet for Wayne Rooney, having started eight of his side’s nine matches so far this season.

The ‘Plymstock Pirlo’ gives the likes of Darko Gyabi and Rami Al Hajj licence to roam forward, knowing that their teammate is ready to mop up the pieces, while more than capable of roaming forward to join in attacks when needed.

The former Torquay loanee continues to improve with every week, and has gone on to establish himself as a top Championship operator, with his barnstorming runs forward and unstoppable shots from range a dangerous weapon for the Greens to have in their arsenal.

Plymouth Argyle must resolve Adam Randell contract situation to avoid Mike Cooper repeat

As it stands, Randell has a contract until the summer of 2026 at Home Park, which means he will be entering the final 12 months of his deal when this season elapses.

Adam Randell Plymouth Argyle stats (FBRef) Appearances 114 Starts 75 Goals 7 Assists 7 As of 11/10/24

The midfielder signed a three-year deal as the Greens earned promotion to the Championship last summer, and has since gone on to rack up over 50 Championship appearances, with that number only likely to grow over the coming years.

With that in mind, the Pilgrims will surely be looking to extend that deal for much longer in the coming months, or risk losing their homegrown talent in much the same way Cooper departed the club a matter of months ago.

Whether another second tier club would come in for Randell is unclear at this juncture, but if things don’t get sorted, there is every chance he could leave on a free transfer in 18 months time.

Although Argyle fans may believe his commitment to the club is unparalleled, they may well have thought the same about Cooper until recently, so it is in the club’s best interest to look after their prized possessions, with the midfielder only improving as Rooney’s influence on him grows.