Following last season's League One title winning campaign, Plymouth Argyle have certainly been an entertaining addition to the Championship.

Argyle star players Morgan Whittaker, Ryan Hardie and Finn Azaz have formed one of the second tier's most dangerous attacks and have scored 27 goals in their opening 16 games, which is a tally bettered only by the current top two sides Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

However the Pilgrims' goalscoring exploits have only helped them to 19th in the Championship table due to the fact that the quality of the Argyle defence simply does not mirror that of the attack.

Steven Schumacher's side have also conceded 27 goals already this campaign which is the same number of goals conceded by QPR and Sheffield Wednesday who are the second tier's current bottom two.

Argyle are the second tier's great entertainers but if they do not shore up their defensive record then they could be destined for relegation back to League One.

The key to Championship survival is having a solid foundation which is something the Pilgrims simply don't have right now as only Norwich, Rotherham and Huddersfield have conceded more goals than Schumacher's team this season.

Argyle could be in a major spot of bother if one of their key frontmen suffers an injury, or if their goalscoring form simply dries up unless they buckle their ideas up defensively.

The Pilgrims are also yet to face the division's top scorers and league leaders Leicester City who have the capability to dismantle Argyle when the sides clash on Saturday 9th November.

Argyle simply have to tighten up their defence

The Pilgrims' backline is letting the rest of the side down as shown in recent results against Middlesbrough and Ipswich.

On Saturday 4th November, Argyle drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough at Home Park which was a disappointing result, especially given the fact the Pilgrims held a 2-1 lead in the first half.

No Championship side should ever score three goals on home soil and not end up winning the game, nor should they come away with nothing having scored twice away from home against a top team, yet that's exactly what Argyle did at Portman Road on the last weekend of October.

Steven Schumacher has made some pretty astute signings in forward areas for Argyle with the permanent signature of Morgan Whittaker proving to be a stroke of genius.

Meanwhile, the continued loan deal with Aston Villa for Finn Azaz is also providing the goods.

Perhaps the Pilgrims should look to make similarly effective signings in defence as their backline does need some serious TLC.

Unfortunately neither the summer signing of Lewis Gibson from Bristol Rovers nor the addition of Julio Pleguezuelo from FC Twente to the heart of the Argyle defence have helped to keep opposition attackers at bay.

Admittedly the pre-season injury to former Everton man Brendan Galloway hasn't aided the Pilgrims' defensive efforts and his expected return from injury in late November may help Schumacher's outfit out.

What Argyle are notably lacking, and desperately need, is a defender with a solid amount of second tier experience.