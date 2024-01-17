Plymouth Argyle's squad has been somewhat decimated by the departures of pretty much all of their loan players this month, with the likes of Finn Azaz, Luke Cundle, Lewis Warrington and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all recalled by their parent clubs.

It has given new head coach Ian Foster, who replaced Stoke City-bound Steven Schumacher earlier this month, a real headache, but he has managed to replenish his side with new loanees in the form of Tottenham duo Ash Phillips and Alfie Devine, whilst Leeds teenager Darko Gyabi has further bolstered midfield options.

With Kesler-Hayden going back to Aston Villa though this week, it has left Argyle with a lack of options and depth at full-back and wing-back.

Plymouth set to secure Sorinola's signature

That issue is set to be sorted though, as according to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Pilgrims are on the verge of snapping up free agent wing-back Matthew Sorinola.

The 22-year-old was linked with the likes of Southampton and Middlesbrough at the end of December following the termination of his contract from Belgian top flight outfit Union Saint-Gilloise, who he barely featured for and was loaned out to Swansea City last season.

However, Sorinola is set to return to England and the EFL with Argyle, offering Foster another option on both sides of the pitch at right and left-back.

More to follow...