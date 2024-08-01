Highlights Plymouth Argyle holding out for £10M fee for Whittaker, rejected Rangers' second bid.

Whittaker key player for Plymouth with 19 goals last season, keen on move to Rangers.

Rangers may need to sell players to meet asking price, negotiation ongoing with Plymouth.

Rangers have had a second bid for Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker rejected.

According to Football Scotland, the Pilgrims are holding out for a fee closer to the £10 million mark.

Rangers made an initial approach in early July, but a second offer to the Championship side has also been unsuccessful.

Whittaker earned a lot of praise for his performances with Plymouth last season, playing a pivotal role in the club maintaining its place in the second division.

The forward contributed 19 goals and eight assists from 46 appearances, as the club finished 21st in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Morgan Whittaker's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.43 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.25 Shots 3.78 Assists 0.18 Expected assists (xAG) 0.15 npxG + xAG 0.40 Shot-creating actions 3.53

Morgan Whittaker transfer latest

Plymouth have set an asking price of around £10 million following the latest offer to arrive from Ibrox.

It is understood that the Scottish Premiership side will struggle to meet that fee, and it is hoped add-ons can be included in negotiations to help get closer to Plymouth’s demands.

It has been claimed that Whittaker is keen on a move to the Scottish giants, having previously rejected interest from Europe.

Whittaker was a standout player in the Championship last year, making the EFL’s team of the season for his performances with the Pilgrims.

Rangers previously showed an interest in signing Whittaker following his return to Swansea City in January 2023 after a loan spell at Home Park.

However, they were unable to convince the Swans to cash in, ultimately leading to his return to Plymouth in the summer of 2023.

Whittaker has a contract with the Championship outfit until 2027, giving them a strong negotiating position.

There is no immediate need to cash in, and new manager Wayne Rooney will surely be keen to keep such an important member of his squad for the upcoming campaign.

Rangers may need to sell players in order to get this deal over the line, but they have until 30 August to finalise a deal for the 23-year-old.

Plymouth Argyle’s 2024 summer signings

Plymouth have already made a number of additions this summer themselves, bringing in up to five fresh faces following Rooney’s appointment.

Darko Gyabi has returned on loan after a spell at Home Park in the second half of the previous campaign, making the switch from Leeds United.

Ibrahim Cissoko and Muhamed Tijani have also arrived on a temporary basis for the upcoming season.

Victor Pálsson and Nathanael Ogbeta have joined on a permanent basis, with the duo both signing as free agents.

Plymouth have set a fair asking price for Whittaker

A fee of £10 million is a totally fair price for Plymouth to set for Whittaker given how well he performed last year.

This would be good business for the Pilgrims, and give them money that can be reinvested back into their first team squad.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to meet that asking price, but Plymouth should ensure they receive as much as they can upfront.

The Scottish side may look to include add-ons to get a deal over the line, but they must still be achievable for it to be worthwhile for the club.